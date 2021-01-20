Inauguration 2021: Melania Trump's Florida Dress Lights up Social Media

All eyes were on the Trump family Wednesday morning as President Donald Trump departed the White House for the final time ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration as the 45th president, though First Lady Melania Trump drew plenty of attention of her own. After exiting the White House at her husband's side in a pricey ensemble including a Dolce and Gabbana dress and a Chanel jacket, according to the New York Post, Melania stepped off Marine One in Florida in a dress that sparked plenty of comments on Twitter.

Dubbed a "vacation dress" by some, Melania's post-flight ensemble was a far cry from the one she had been wearing just hours earlier. Gone was the head-to-toe black, the soon-to-be-former first lady instead opting for a much more vibrant look. Her dress features hues of red, orange, and blue. She paired the look with sunglasses and heels as she descended the steps with her husband at her side.

Donald and Melania Trump arrive in Florida.#InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/78SJmFwI0o — The Recount (@therecount) January 20, 2021

The dress immediately prompted chatter on social media, though this is far from the first time one of the first lady’s outfits has sparked discussion. On the final night of the Republican National Convention in August, social media went wild after Melania donned a meme-ready green dress, which many used as a green screen. Back in May 2019, as she met Japan's new Emperor Naruhito, her stunning white Carolina Herrera dress had social media weighing in. Keep scrolling to see what social media is saying about her latest look, her final as First Lady of the United States.