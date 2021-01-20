Inauguration 2021: Melania Trump's Florida Dress Lights up Social Media
All eyes were on the Trump family Wednesday morning as President Donald Trump departed the White House for the final time ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration as the 45th president, though First Lady Melania Trump drew plenty of attention of her own. After exiting the White House at her husband's side in a pricey ensemble including a Dolce and Gabbana dress and a Chanel jacket, according to the New York Post, Melania stepped off Marine One in Florida in a dress that sparked plenty of comments on Twitter.
Dubbed a "vacation dress" by some, Melania's post-flight ensemble was a far cry from the one she had been wearing just hours earlier. Gone was the head-to-toe black, the soon-to-be-former first lady instead opting for a much more vibrant look. Her dress features hues of red, orange, and blue. She paired the look with sunglasses and heels as she descended the steps with her husband at her side.
Donald and Melania Trump arrive in Florida.#InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/78SJmFwI0o— The Recount (@therecount) January 20, 2021
The dress immediately prompted chatter on social media, though this is far from the first time one of the first lady’s outfits has sparked discussion. On the final night of the Republican National Convention in August, social media went wild after Melania donned a meme-ready green dress, which many used as a green screen. Back in May 2019, as she met Japan's new Emperor Naruhito, her stunning white Carolina Herrera dress had social media weighing in. Keep scrolling to see what social media is saying about her latest look, her final as First Lady of the United States.
Extraordinary split-screen on BBC News. Right: Democracy. Left: The Trumps arrive in Florida, Melania having changed into a vacation dress. He is still President. Surreal. #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/OiajFaiAkN— Jamie ⚡ (@okayjamie) January 20, 2021
Responding to the look, one person joked, "now on a strict budget, Melania is wearing a dress she made herself using placemats from the dollar store," clearly not a fan of the ensemble. Another seemed to have different thoughts on the dress, writing in a tweet, "Melania is so beautiful. Dark to light dress."prevnext
I’m watching just for the fashion. Melania walked out of the plane with a tragic dress... pic.twitter.com/O9gJwZCmh5— Rita “Oreo” d’Orion (@RitaOreo) January 20, 2021
"WTF is she wearing?!?!" one person asked after seeing Melania's look. "I guess she's completely given up, gonna live in the caftan from now on." That same person went on to joke, "that's how my grandmother dressed in the 1970s."prevnext
The Trumps arrive in Florida and Melania's dress goes from dark to light!!— In it To Win It (@Ginny9944) January 20, 2021
Among the flurry of comments, somebody said, "respect for Melania's Florida muumuu," another adding, "she dressed for a funeral upon leaving the White House and changed into a blanket upon arriving in FL." A third person joined the conversation, asking, "Is that a mumu she's wearing?"prevnext
Donald Trump just slunk out of town. Melania looked happy in that dress 😂 #USPresident for just minutes. #InaugurationDay2021— Dev Sharma Martin (@devmartin12) January 20, 2021
"Melania left [Washington, D.C.] draped in black and arrived in the Sunshine State (Florida) alongside now former President Donald Trump, wearing a folksy dress with orange designs, Florida's signature fruit," one person wrote, going on to point out, "The dress has its symbolism, embracing FL and dumping NY."prevnext
Melania's dress matches his face...— Johannes J (@melody_player) January 20, 2021
"Melania changed on the plane and has dressed for sunny Florida. Amusingly she appears to have oranges on her dress," one person wrote, another asking social media, "Did you see melania's clown dress? Meclownia."prevnext
My parents had wallpaper like that once... (It /was/ the 70s) https://t.co/L3xE71s9L2— ρhαετhøṉ (@PhaethonTweets) January 20, 2021
As they watched Melania step off Marine One, one viewer couldn't help but ask, "She changed into a '70s caftan?" Another person said the first lady was "putting out some strong Mrs. Roper vibes." Somebody else joined the conversation by writing, "Looks like Melania thought she was going to Woodstock."prevnext
I’ll pass on Melania’s dress tho— Liz Andrews (@NotPeterPan74) January 20, 2021
One viewer was clearly a major fan, writing, "Okay, only caught a glimpse of it, but was [Melania's] dress NOT bada–?" Somebody else joked, "Melania's dress when she came off Air Force One was exactly the Revels colour scheme." Another quipped, "Did melania steal WH curtains and turn them into a dress?"prev