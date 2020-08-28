Melania Trump's Green Dress at the RNC Generates Plenty of Memes on Social Media
The final night of the Republican National Convention featured a number of prominent moments. Between a speech from Ivanka Trump and President Donald Trump delivering a 70-minute-long acceptance speech, First Lady Melania Trump also drew some major attention thanks to her meme-ready green dress.
Melania immediately captured all eyes Thursday night as she entered the South Lawn of the White House on the president's arm. Along with adding a pop of color as she joined her husband and his five children on stage, she also stood out among the crowd. According to the New York Post, the dress appears to be by Valentino and retails for around $2,700.
While the first lady stunned in the ensemble, it offered the perfect canvas for a slew of memes. Across social media, viewers couldn't help but use the dress as a green screen, trying their own hand at updating the first lady’s RNC 2020 wardrobe to include everything from the weather report to TikToks. Scroll down to see some of the best dress memes from the night.
Interesting dress choice by Melania Trump #RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/PUYjLor2C7— Yes, You're Racist (@YesYoureRacist) August 28, 2020
Green screen #1 has launched. It’s a strong first entry. pic.twitter.com/b6lPdneFp2— Jason Kint (@jason_kint) August 28, 2020
Everyone will be talking about Melania's dress after this is all over. #RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/KosqGenMwc— Scott Brown (@ScottBrownDC) August 28, 2020
Melania’s dress >>>>>> pic.twitter.com/UTmSTue6et— Barstool News Network (@BarstoolNewsN) August 28, 2020
My favorite Melania Trump green screen dress?
The Kamala Harris #BidenHarris2020 pic.twitter.com/VXHWNMATZP— ☇RiotWomenn☇ (@riotwomennn) August 28, 2020
We loved Melania's dress. #LateShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/E3qNALUmpc— A Late Show (@colbertlateshow) August 28, 2020
Green screen entry #3 - a not so subtle reminder this President has set the U.S. to formally exit the Paris Agreement this November. pic.twitter.com/tVbGJUDfJF— Jason Kint (@jason_kint) August 28, 2020
Melania’s green dress showing support for #BidenHarris2020 pic.twitter.com/hkVcSCqbzS— Christy Gaiser (@ChristyGaiser) August 28, 2020
Love the dress Melania wore at the RNC pic.twitter.com/QqL1E1GWQa— George Miller Hoctor (@georgehoctor404) August 28, 2020
the green screen dress that keeps on giving: @colbertlateshow edition pic.twitter.com/aC1PSTHDHE— Staci D Kramer (@sdkstl) August 28, 2020
What’s that? Melania allegedly refused to move to the White House until they replaced Obama’s toilets? https://t.co/IUH5V1vewM pic.twitter.com/PuwTcJUgAN— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) August 28, 2020