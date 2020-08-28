Melania Trump's Green Dress at the RNC Generates Plenty of Memes on Social Media

The final night of the Republican National Convention featured a number of prominent moments. Between a speech from Ivanka Trump and President Donald Trump delivering a 70-minute-long acceptance speech, First Lady Melania Trump also drew some major attention thanks to her meme-ready green dress.

(Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images, Getty)

Melania immediately captured all eyes Thursday night as she entered the South Lawn of the White House on the president's arm. Along with adding a pop of color as she joined her husband and his five children on stage, she also stood out among the crowd. According to the New York Post, the dress appears to be by Valentino and retails for around $2,700.

While the first lady stunned in the ensemble, it offered the perfect canvas for a slew of memes. Across social media, viewers couldn't help but use the dress as a green screen, trying their own hand at updating the first lady’s RNC 2020 wardrobe to include everything from the weather report to TikToks. Scroll down to see some of the best dress memes from the night.