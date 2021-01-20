Inauguration 2021: Joe Biden's White House Website Contains Secret Message

✖

There's a new administration in the White House and with Joe Biden's first move as POTUS, he wants you to help the U.S. "build back better." Along with its typical administration headshots and "get involved" pages, the new White House website also posted a secret message hidden in the site's HTML code telling those who can read it to come work for the U.S. Digital Service. "," reads the message.

Created by President Obama in 2014, the USDS "deploys small, responsive groups of designers, engineers, product managers, and bureaucracy specialists to work with and empower civil servants." According to the site, the page defines the USDS as "a group of technologists from diverse backgrounds working across the federal government to transform critical services for the people. These specialists join for tours of civic service to create a steady influx of fresh perspectives. Our mission is to do the greatest good for the greatest number of people in the greatest need."

Joe Biden was inaugurated Wednesday morning as the 46th U.S. President and shortly after Twitter revived the POTUS account for him –– the account was previously deactivated in order to ban Donald Trump from using the social media site. "There is no time to waste when it comes to tackling the crises we face. That's why today, I am heading to the Oval Office to get right to work delivering bold action and immediate relief for American families," he said in his first tweet as president.

There is no time to waste when it comes to tackling the crises we face. That's why today, I am heading to the Oval Office to get right to work delivering bold action and immediate relief for American families. — President Biden (@POTUS) January 20, 2021

As for his first objective, Biden will sign an executive order on Wednesday rescinding Trump's previous order to exclude non-citizens from the census and apportionment of congressional representatives. Trump's plan for the 2020 census was seen as an attempt to skew the results in favor of Republicans. New Vice President Kamala Harris also went to work in the Senate following the inauguration, swearing in new senators Jon Ossoff, Raphael Warnock, and Alex Padilla –– effectively flipping the Senate to a Democrat majority.