Inauguration 2021: All the Best Looks From Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' Swearing-In

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were officially sworn in on inauguration day on Wednesday, Jan. 20, with performances by Lady Gaga, Garth Brooks and Jennifer Lopez. The ceremony was held outside in Washington, D.C., which resulted in plenty of heavy coats, and due to the coronavirus pandemic, everyone in attendance wore masks. Political fashion is often used to make a statement, and Wednesday was no exception, with Harris, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and former First Lady Michelle Obama all using their ensembles to highlight emerging American designers. Gaga, Lopez and poet laureate Amanda Gorman also had messages to share with their own looks — keep scrolling to see the major fashion moments from the day.

Kamala Harris (Photo: Getty / Chip Somodevilla) Vice President Kamala Harris arrived for her history-making day in a simple purple dress and coat by Christopher John Rogers, who hails from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Rogers is an up-and-coming Black designer who won the 2019 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund award and has dressed celebrities including Michelle Obama, Beyoncé and Rihanna. Harris also wore her signature pearls on Wednesday, choosing a design by Wilfredo Rosado, who was born in New Jersey to Puerto Rican parents. Purple is one of the colors of the women's suffrage movement, which Harris previously represented when she gave her November acceptance speech in a white suit. As a combination of red and blue, purple is considered the color of bipartisanship.

Dr. Jill Biden (Photo: Getty / Patrick Semansky) First Lady Dr. Jill Biden wore blue, the color of the Democratic party, donning a bespoke tweed dress embellished with pearls and a Swarovski crystal and velvet-accented coat by Alexandra O'Neill of the emerging New York label Markarian, whose clients have included Lizzo, Priyanka Chopra, Kerry Washington and more. Biden completed her look with a matching mask, clutch and leather gloves. "It is an incredible honor to dress Dr. Biden today. I am so humbled to be even a small part of American history," O'Neill said in an email to CNN Style.

Michelle Obama (Photo: Getty / Rob Carr) Former First Lady Michelle Obama also went with a monochromatic look, opting for a burgundy ensemble consisting of pants, a turtleneck sweater, long coat and statement belt by Black designer Sergio Hudson. Throughout her time in the White House and beyond, Obama has become known for supporting emerging American designers, helping several go on to become major names in the fashion industry.

Lady Gaga (Photo: Getty / Win McNamee) For her performance of the National Anthem, Lady Gaga brought the sartorial drama on Wednesday in a fitted navy cashmere jacket accented with a large gold dove of peace brooch and voluminous red silk faille skirt. The look was created by Texas-born designer Daniel Roseberry for the French fashion house Schiaparelli. "As an American living in Paris, this ensemble is a love letter to the country I miss so dearly and to a performer whose artistry I have so long admired," Roseberry shared.

Jennifer Lopez (Photo: Getty / Win McNamee) Jennifer Lopez's all-white ensemble, a nod to the women's suffrage movement, was anything but boring thanks to its myriad of textures. The look included a ruffled top, ecru and tweed overcoat and sequined pants, all by Chanel, and Lopez accessorized with crystal and pearl earrings and bracelets and Jimmy Choo heels. The star was at the ceremony to sing "This Land Is Your Land" and "America the Beautiful," and her rendition also included a brief nod to her own hit "Let's Get Loud."