IHOP Reveals IHOB Meaning

The International House of Pancakes is no more, IHOP officially revealing what the “b” in their new name IHOb means.

IHOP has officially switched the “p” for a “b,” and has likewise traded pancakes, the breakfast food that they are renowned for, for a much different and very unexpected menu item: burgers.

Dear Internet, we abbreciate your batience. Now let’s see who guessed right. B-hold!!!!! #IHOb pic.twitter.com/Fh3SkZ7s3Y — IHOb (@IHOb) June 11, 2018

“Dear Internet, we abbreciate your batience. Now let’s see who guessed right. B-hold!!!!!” the company announced in a tweet on Monday, June 11, sharing a video to make the big reveal.

The company, best known for their breakfast, has featured a limited burger selection on its menu, though the video seems to indicate that there will be a move to make burgers a more prominent menu item. Along with the currently offered Bacon Cheeseburger, Denver Omelet Burger, Cheeseburger, Cheeseburger Sliders, Mega Monster Cheeseburger, and Patty Melt, it seems that a handful of new burgers will be added, including the Big Brunch and the Cowboy BBQ, all of which will be made with 100% USDA Choice beef.

The official flipping of the “p” to a “b” comes just a week after the breakfast chain announced the name change.

“For 60 pancakin’ years, we’ve been IHOP. Now, we’re flippin’ our name to IHOb. Find out what it could b on 6.11.18,” IHOP/IHOb wrote in a tweet.

The announcement immediately caused fans of the breakfast chain to go crazy with speculation, with the most likely option for what the “b” could stand for being “breakfast.” IHOP even later tweeted out a poll asking followers to guess what the “b” stood for, with possible answers including biscuits, bacon, butternut squash, and barnacles. Burgers, however, were not among the options.

The shift to a focus on burgers does not seem to be settling well with breakfast lovers, though, with many already up in arms over the announcement.

“B- bankruptcy,” one person wrote.

“Why couldn’t you be international house of brunch and start serving mimosas and bellinis,” somebody else questioned.

Most are simply confused by the change.

Customer = we love IHOP’s pancakes

Customer = we love IHOPS breakfasts

IHOP’s executive director of communications told CBS News that the company is “serious about the quality of food and our menu, and this name change really reflects that.”

It is not yet known how drastic of a change the shift from pancakes to burgers will be.