IHOP Launches Pancake Delivery at More Than 300 Locations

Enjoying the syrupy goodness of IHOP’s infamous pancakes from the comfort of home is about to get a lot easier.

On Tuesday, the International House of Pancakes (briefly IHOb, or the International House of Burgers) announced that it was ringing in its 60th anniversary by rolling out a new program: pancake delivery. In partnership with DoorDash, the new delivery program, which is currently available at roughly 300 locations, marks the pancake house’s first, and largest, national delivery program.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“For 60 years, IHOP has proudly served our guests freshly made breakfast favorites and more, all day, every day,” President, IHOP Darren Rebelez said in a news release. “Undertaking a national delivery partnership is an exciting new chapter in our story and builds on the foundational work we’ve done on IHOP ‘N GO this past year, including introducing a mobile app, online ordering through IHOP.com, and special packaging that preserves the quality of our food for takeout. Most importantly, our partnership with DoorDash helps us bring more pancakes, to more people, whenever and wherever cravings strike – something IHOP guests told us they wanted.”

While there are currently only about 300 restaurants ready to participate in IHOP’s latest endeavor, Rebelez said that he expects the program to grow to close to 1,000 restaurants by the end of the year. The partnership will allow guests to order from the full selection of the current menu and limited time menus as well as fully customize their orders.

“At DoorDash we pride ourselves on offering the best selection in the industry, and today’s announcement with IHOP is especially exciting as this brand has consistently been a top requested restaurant by our customers. Customers can now order their favorite IHOP menu items any hour of the day, from over 300 locations across the country, and counting,” said Christopher Payne, Chief Operating Officer at DoorDash.

We’re throwing a 60th birthday party at our House this Tuesday, July 17 from 7a-7p. 60¢ short stacks. Invite whoever. pic.twitter.com/KT3CsxOsJl — IHOP (@IHOP) July 13, 2018

The International House of Pancakes is also celebrating its birthday by staying true to its syrupy roots, offering customers three buttermilk pancakes for 60 cents from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m Tuesday, July 17.

Along with the DoorDash news and 60 cent pancakes, DoorDash and IHOP are giving customers a gift. DoorDash customers can get free delivery on any order of $10 or more from Wednesday, July 18 through Sunday, July 22.