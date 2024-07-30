IHOP All-You-Can-Eat Pancake Special Returns

Pancake lovers, your feat awaits! The International House of Pancakes, also known as IHOP, has brought back their beloved all-you-can-eat pancake special. For just $5, customers can go ham! The diner chain is marketing the special as "Unlimited Pancakes" at an "Unbeatable Price." Per their message: "Bring your appetite, family, and friends for All You Can Eat Pancakes when you dine-in for just $5. Now that's a delicious meal you don't want to miss!" For breakfast combos, upgrades are available. The deal is available beginning today, July 29, through September 15.

As noted, with a breakfast combo (such as a breakfast sampler), done-in guests can get a short stack of buttermilk pancakes at all-you-can-eat for no additional cost. After finishing their first helping, customers will be served their free additional pancakes two at a time.

For those seeking just pancakes, a full stack of five buttermilk pancakes is available for $5 — with extra all-you-can-eat also coming out two at a time. Both pancake deals come with only buttermilk pancakes. Other flavors and toppings are not part of the special.

Last year, Kevin Bacon partnered with IHOP for the same deal to provide unlimited buttermilk pancakes for $5. Both Bacon and IHOP were turning 65. He figured it was the perfect partnership. "When I saw that IHOP was doing $5 all-you-can-eat pancakes to celebrate 65 years, I knew right away it was because I turned 65, and I'm touched," Bacon joked in a TikTok video, while holding up a small trophy that read "Happy 65th Kevin Bacon!!"