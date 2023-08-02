IHOP Reveals $5-All-You-Can Eat Pancake Deal, With a Little Help From Kevin Bacon
Both the pancake house and the actor just turned 65, and they're celebrating the milestone with some awesome deals.
IHOP and Kevin Bacon are teaming up for a big joint celebration. As both the pancake house and the actor marked their 65th birthdays this summer – Bacon's birthday was on July 8 and IHOP opened its first store on July 7, 1958 – the pair have teamed up to celebrate the milestones with a number of exciting anniversary offers, including $5 all-you-can-eat pancakes.
The string of awesome deals, which are now available until Aug. 27, include a kids-eat-free deal (from 4 through 10 p.m. daily with the purchase of an adult entrée). Pancake lovers can also score $0.65 delivery when ordering through IHOP's website or app. Meanwhile, customers who join IHOP's rewards program International Bank of Pancake can grab a free pancake combo after their first purchase as a member. As for the $5 all-you-can-eat pancakes, the deal is dine-in only, not valid with the chain's 55+ menu, omelets or kids menu item, and is valid per person, per order, and includes Buttermilk Pancakes only.
@ihop
It’s somebody’s 65th birthday and we’re celebrating with $5 All You Can Eat Pancakes! Wonder who it could be…♬ original sound – IHOP
IHOP and Bacon are promoting the anniversary offers on TikTok, where a number of hilarious promotional videos have been shared. On Monday, the International House of Pancakes shared a video across its social media platforms using a syrup bottle to share the news. Then on Tuesday, Bacon shared a video to his own account to help share news of the partnership and awesome deals.
"When I saw that IHOP was doing $5 all-you-can-eat pancakes to celebrate 65 years, I knew right away it was because I turned 65, and I'm touched. Bacon, holding a small trophy that reads, "Happy 65th Kevin Bacon," says in the clip. "Everyone can eat $5 all-you-can-eat #Pancakes4Kevin to celebrate me, KB, hitting the big six-five."
@kevinbacon
WOW. All You Can Eat Pancakes4Kevin at @IHOP. I’m so humbled. Ad♬ original sound – Kevin Bacon
"We are on a mission to serve more joy to our guests every day, and what better way to do that than by celebrating IHOP being a leader in breakfast for 65 years with our iconic pancakes at the center of it all," Kieran Donahue, IHOP's chief marketing officer, said in a press release. "This anniversary moment deserves a special guest, and we are thrilled to have Kevin Bacon join us as we deliver a dining experience filled with IHOP classic favorites and innovative new flavors all wrapped up in limited time value deals. Our 65th anniversary is a gift for everyone!"
Bacon is set to continue appearing on IHOP's TikTok as he shares how guests can get in on the chain's anniversary deals, which are available for a limited time now through Aug. 27.0comments