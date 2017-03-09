If You Haven’t Seen this Puppy Photo Shoot Yet, Now is the Time

What’s better: a newborn baby photo shoot or a puppy photo shoot?

Australian couple Abby Lee and Matt Kay were tired of being asked when they were going to have a baby — so they held a photo shoot with their new Goldendoodle puppy, Humphrey.

Photographer Elisha Minnette came up with the idea as a joke, but the hilarious and adorable photo shoot went viral. Minnette wanted to be clear the shoot was not an attack on new parents or newborn baby photo shoots: “I have to comment saying that I am not making a joke of new parents doing newborn shoots, I actually make a living off of photographing real newborns,” Minnette told Refinery29. “This shoot was just for a bit of afternoon fun outdoors being creative, instead of being inside watching television.”

Head on over to Minnette’s Facebook page to see the complete photo shoot!

