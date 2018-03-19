Idaho Officials Kill Snapping Turtle That Ate Puppy in School

Officials in Idaho have euthanized a snapping turtle that ate a puppy fed to it by a middle school science teacher.

In a press release issued Friday, March 16, Idaho Department of Agriculture officials said that they had humanely euthanized the snapping turtle seized last week from a middle school science teacher who is now accused of animal cruelty, the Idaho Statesman reports.

The snapping turtle was seized by Fish & Game officials on Tuesday, March 13, after allegations arose that Robert Crosland, a science teacher at Preston Junior High School, had fed a snapping turtle in front of students. The incident, which involved a puppy, allegedly took place on March 7 after classes had ended for the day, though several students still witnessed the feeding.

“The event occurred well after students had been dismissed and was not a part of any school-directed program. We emphasize that at no time was the safety of students or staff compromised,” Preston School District 201 Superintendent Marc Gee said in a news release, calling the incident “a regrettable circumstance involving some of the biological specimens.”

After being seized by Fish & Game officials, the Department of Agriculture, which enforces provisions of the Invasive Species Act, euthanized the turtle on Wednesday, March 14.

“Snapping turtles are highly-adaptable, top-tier predators in their habitat,” the department wrote its news release. “The public is urged to avoid propagating invasive species or from bringing them in to Idaho from other states and countries.”

Prior to euthanizing the turtle, officials had reportedly been considering putting it up for adoption, though in their press release they stated that relocation of invasive animals is complicated by stress put on the animal, lack of suitable release sites and the possibility of spreading disease to other wildlife, livestock, pets and people.

An investigation into Crosland and possible animal cruelty has since been opened.