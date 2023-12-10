Your Ice Maker Might Be Putting You at Serious Risk

You might want to pause before enjoying your next frosty beverage this holiday season. A government recall went largely under the radar earlier this year that could be putting you at risk. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, an ice maker sold on Amazon.com could cut you open.

Per the notice, shared on Oct. 12, Gevi Household Countertop Nugget Ice Makers have been recalled due to a laceration hazard. "The metal blades of the auger of the ice maker can break, resulting in small pieces of metal going into the ice basket, posing a laceration hazard," the CPSC release states. "The firm has received 263 reports of incidents of metal blades breaking off the auger and the broken blades then going into the ice basket. No injuries have been reported."

(Photo: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

An estimated 8,800 units of the Gevi Household Countertop Nugget Ice Maker were sold after being available from January 2022 to July 2022. Customers can identify the ice makers by their model number, GIMN-1102. They also have date codes from before June 1, 2022. These details can be found on the back of the ice maker, via the product retail. Features of the stainless steel ice makers include "a white, black or blue exterior top," a basket, a scooper and a 1/4-inch water inlet hose.

The manufacturer will replace the recalled appliances. Customers should contact Far Success Trading Limited by email at replacement@gevi.com and by phone at 855-992-2888 (from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday). There are also official replacement details on the Gevi website.

