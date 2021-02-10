'I Am Not a Cat': Texas Lawyer Accidentally Uses Cat Filter During Zoom Court Session and Social Media Loses It

A Texas lawyer accidentally used a cat filter during a Zoom court session and social media is losing it over the hilarious clip. In footage that turned up online, the lawyer is seen pleading with the judge, telling him, "I am not a cat." The judge explains that he understands, and the lawyer clarifies that he and his assistant are trying to fix it. 394th Judicial District Court Judge Roy Ferguson tweeted out about the hilarious incident, quipping, "IMPORTANT ZOOM TIP: If a child used your computer, before you join a virtual hearing check the Zoom Video Options to be sure filters are off." He later added, "These fun moments are a by-product of the legal profession's dedication to ensuring that the justice system continues to function in these tough times. Everyone involved handled it with dignity, and the filtered lawyer showed incredible grace. True professionalism all around!" Scroll down to see what Twitter users are saying about the hilarious clip.

"I'm here live. I'm not a cat." A lawyer logged into the 394th Judicial District with a cat filter on and couldn't turn it off. This may be the funniest video I've seen this year. pic.twitter.com/0RokVVpgeA — David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) February 9, 2021 "Why would an actual person say that though? Seems suspicious," one Twitter user joked. "My theory? It's two cats (maybe three?) in a suit, pretending to be a lawyer. They're going to try to sneak into the movies afterwards with one ticket." prevnext

No one in my house has been productive at any point in the past hour. We've done multiple frame by frame comparisons — David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) February 9, 2021 "The simple fact that he clarified that he's not a cat sends this over the top," someone else wrote. "My other question is, why did he even have that filter anywhere near his computer? So good." prevnext

Rachel I have done nothing but watch this video since I first saw it over two hours ago — David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) February 9, 2021 "OK, so either he's a cat who forgot to put on his human filter," another person quipped, "or he's a human who works from home, and his assistant is his seven-year-old daughter who promises to stop the shenanigans with his computer as soon as he gets her a kitten." prevnext

The moment Jerry realized this was not going to be "just another boring Zoom meeting." 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/boMvQa5IfB — Jared Woodcox (@jaredwoodcox) February 9, 2021 "I can't believe they allow cats to be lawyers," a user said in jest. "That seems crazy." prevnext

This is when I broke down. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/NOnlI8tjoH — Jamile Dunn U.S. Space Force (@Jamdunn06) February 9, 2021 "I just realized, how can the other attorney keep it together for [so] long? I would have been rolling and slapping my desk as soon as I saw opposing counsel was a cat," laughed one watcher. prevnext

"I'm no big-city attorney like my opponent. I'm just an old-fashioned country tabby cat..." — Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) February 9, 2021 "This is how the cats will take over, by first pretending it is some filtering problem," a suspicious person offered. "Next time it will be a cat judge claiming not to be a cat, then a cat senator, etc. Joe Biden is not a cat." prevnext