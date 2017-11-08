The Internet Is Already Freaking out About Hurricane Nate

Tropical Storm Nate, which has already killed at least 22 people in Central America, is currently on a path towards the U.S. Gulf Coast and may impact states including Louisiana, Alabama and Florida, ABC News reports.

Seeing that multiple Southern states were recently walloped by storms including Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, residents are understandably not pleased to hear that another storm may be heading their way.

Forecasters predict that the storm will cross over Mexico’s Yucatan peninsula Friday night before heading to the U.S. Gulf Coast later in the weekend.

Keep scrolling for a few of the internet’s immediate reactions to the news.

‘Nope’

First, there were the immediate refusals to accept the situation.

How it feels living in Florida and learning about Hurricane Nate… pic.twitter.com/OeoAQ61HVF — Sam Jackson (@Sam_I_AmJax) October 4, 2017

So we could possibly have a Hurricane Nate…. pic.twitter.com/VBFMcnz72D — LizzLocker (@Lizzs_Lockeroom) October 4, 2017

So Hurricane Nate is supposed to hit Mobile Sunday afternoon huh? See, this what we not finna do pic.twitter.com/lWmTkhFPNi — QuanGetsHerWetter☔️ (@KillaJay_25) October 5, 2017

Weekend plans

Some worried the storm might affect their plans.

Tropical Storm Nate better go sit down in the Gulf .. I got plans this weekend — doh-k (@DohDollars) October 5, 2017

hurricane nate i won’t find any more motivation for school if u hit…pls chill pic.twitter.com/S5XVZ9WcwZ — mom (@mariahwelch151) October 4, 2017

Me? Just packing to head to Mobile, AL tomorrow in time for Hurricane Nate on our way to PCB. pic.twitter.com/ELd7zODRKD — BigHeadSports (@BigHeadSports) October 6, 2017

‘Tropical storm’

Others wondered just how serious Nate will be, acknowledging the recent run of hurricanes plaguing the area.

Another tropical storm is predicted to go up the gulf. When it hits United States it will be a hurricane named “Nate”. This isn’t normal.. — SCROTUS (@_NotFakeNews_) October 5, 2017

#HurricaneNate will hit #Mississippi & I live on the #MSGulfCoast. Can’t wait to ride my Jet Skis in those epic Waves. Ahhh, The #SaltLife pic.twitter.com/mK7wTKWHqv — Carter for Congress (@TomCarterforMS) October 6, 2017

