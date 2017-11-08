Trending

The Internet Is Already Freaking out About Hurricane Nate

Tropical Storm Nate, which has already killed at least 22 people in Central America, is currently on a path towards the U.S. Gulf Coast and may impact states including Louisiana, Alabama and Florida, ABC News reports.

Seeing that multiple Southern states were recently walloped by storms including Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, residents are understandably not pleased to hear that another storm may be heading their way.

Forecasters predict that the storm will cross over Mexico’s Yucatan peninsula Friday night before heading to the U.S. Gulf Coast later in the weekend.

Keep scrolling for a few of the internet’s immediate reactions to the news.

‘Nope’

First, there were the immediate refusals to accept the situation.

Weekend plans

Some worried the storm might affect their plans.

‘Tropical storm’

Others wondered just how serious Nate will be, acknowledging the recent run of hurricanes plaguing the area.

