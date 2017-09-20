Hurricane Maria Weakens to Category 2

Hurricane Maria has been downgraded to category 2, but is projected to ramp back up by Thursday.

The National Hurricane Center’s reclassification means Maria is no longer a “major hurricane” but still a threat to the Caribbean. This new general hurricane status means it will have winds ranging from 74 MPH and 110 MPH.

Videos by PopCulture.com

NHC also projects that the storm will re-escalate by Thursday morning to its “major” status.

Maria is currently near the Dominican Republic and tracking northwest.

See the NHC’s latest Maria projection below:

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!