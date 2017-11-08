Hurricane Jose: What’s in Store for the US?

Hurricane Jose is currently a few hundred miles off the coast of the U.S. and has many Americans in coastal regions on edge.

Jose began as a tropical wave near Africa on Aug. 31 and has gradually grown to a being category 1 hurricane.

With the U.S. still recovering from Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma, there are many worries to be had about another hurricane hitting the States.

Here’s what current projections from the National Hurricane Center are saying will happen to states near the hurricane’s path.

East Coast

While the eye of Jose is far from the coast of North Carolina currently, it still could affect the state and its neighbors.

NHC advises those in North Carolina to watch the progress of Jose through Monday. If it shifts westward, it could bring some tropical storm conditions to coastal areas.

North Carolina, Virginia and other east coast states are advised to beware of rough currents and swells caused by the storm throughout the week.

New England

As the storm heads up to New England there are several dangers.

Just like the southern areas, there will be rough water conditions on the coast.

As for a westward turn, New England is most at risk for getting struck harder. As the region extends further east compared to the southern part of the coast, any westward shift would put it more likely to cause heavy rains and winds along the coast.

Luckily, Jose is projected to stay a category 1 or weaker, so the worst case scenario just sees big cities like New York City and Boston getting some rough storms. The region’s residents should watch how the storm develops throughout the week and plan accordingly.

Previously Hit Areas

The best news coming out of Jose is that it is nowhere near the areas previously hit by Irma and Harvey.

Residents who are still recovering from the previous storm shouldn’t have anything to worry about when it comes to Jose.

See the National Hurricane Center’s full projection below.

