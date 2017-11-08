More Hurricane Irma Videos Continue to Pour in Proving the Storm’s Severity

Hurricane Irma has started its ascension up the coast of Florida, and the footage coming out of the area is remarkable.

While most residents evacuated the areas, there are still some that chose to stick it out or had no means of evacuation.

There are also meteorologists on the ground capturing the conditions on film and taking scientific readings for later studies.

Plus, we’re now seeing relief efforts on the move to help restore South Florida to its former glory.

Scroll through to see some of the incredible footage of Hurricane Irma.

Meteorologists

Several meteorologists are in the thick of the storm as they tackle Hurricane Irma head on.

Three of the main storm chasers documenting the conditions are Simon Brewer, Juston Drake and National Geographic Photographer Mike Theiss.

Their footage of Irma has been shared by thousands of Twitter users as they search for updates on Irma.

The videos show steady flood water, heavy rains and intense wind pounding on the Florida Keys.

Miami

It was originally predicted that Miami was going to get the worst of Irma’s wrath. Luckily for the city’s residents, Irma’s path changed, but they’re still getting hit with storms as the hurricane comes through.

Twitter users in Miami have shared several clips from the downtown area. There appears to be heavy rainfall and hard gusts of wind.

The conditions aren’t nearly as severe as in the Keys, but it’s still going to cause loads of damage to the area.

Fort Lauderdale

Funnel cloud forms over Fort Lauderdale as #Irma leads to tornado watches across Florida (Courtesy: Karina Bauza) https://t.co/kK2XZ3St1b pic.twitter.com/4axEti0kUM — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) September 10, 2017

There have been tornado watches in effect across south Florida since Irma neared landfall.

A video has been going viral that shows one of the closest calls the region has had with tornadoes thus far.

The above clip shows a funnel cloud beginning to take shape over Fort Lauderdale, which is just north of Miami. A tornado alarm can also be heard going off in the area as well.

Other Areas

ABCPolitics: Heavy rain lashes towns across Florida as Hurricane #Irma approaches as a Category 4 storm … pic.twitter.com/5zURhuC8xl — Channel 1 Politics (@ch1election) September 10, 2017

While the largest cities are being hit, less prominent places will also be affected by Irma.

Videos have surfaced of the areas neighboring the storm’s path, with heavy rainfall striking most places.

The above clips show conditions in Weston, Fort Pierce and areas near the Everglades.

Help on the Way

More than 200 Oncor employees & contractors leave this morning for Florida to assist @insideFPL as #HurricaneIrma is due to make landfall. pic.twitter.com/qQh96a2PZ0 — Oncor (@oncor) September 10, 2017

As the storm strikes, relief efforts are already gearing up to help the area.

Florida called 7,000 National Guard members to duty ahead of Irma.

Now power companies across the country are sending in their workers to prep for the state’s recovery.

Workers from Texas-based Oncor are shown heading out to assist in the relief efforts and get power restored.