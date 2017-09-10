Here’s What to Do If Someone You Know Needs Urgent Rescue From Hurricane Irma

As the eye of Hurricane Irma starts to make landfall in the southern Florida Keys, the winds and rain have intensified in other parts of the state.

Since it seems first responders may not be available during the storm, there are other ways to get urgent help.

If you or someone you know needs urgent rescue from #HurricaneIrma, follow these instructions.

If you or someone you know needs immediate rescue from Hurricane Irma, follow these instructions after you call 911.

Tweet your stress address and use #ImraSOS

Fill out this form, click here

Text or call: 504-291-8222

Keep in mind that the instructions are not for emergency services, it is still important to call 911.

Florida officials have warned residents in their areas of the storm’s intensity and what it means for rescue efforts. Monroe County Administrator Roman Gatesi told a CBS News affiliate that Irma is bringing along life-threatening winds with even scarier potential.

Gatesi went on to say that if you stay behind, you will have to go it alone.

“Once a dangerous storm starts, don’t dial 911 during it because nobody is going to answer,” he said, adding that first responders evacuated the Keys Saturday morning.