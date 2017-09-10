Hurricane Irma Strikes Florida, 25,000 Lose Power

Florida Governor Scott: “The storm is here… Hurricane Irma is now impacting our state.” Nearly 25,000 people have lost power. pic.twitter.com/TDyniSoMsb — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) September 9, 2017

After struggling urging residents to evacuate, Florida Governor Scott shared in a news conference Saturday that Hurricane Irma has arrived in the state.

“The storm is here,” he said. “Hurricane Irma is now impacting our state.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Scott adds that southeast Florida is already experiencing tropical storm force winds and that more than 25,000 residents have currently lost power.

“This is your last chance to make a good decision,” he said of the storm, that still remains a Category 4.

Following Gov. Rick Scott’s plea imploring Floridians on Saturday to heed evacuation orders, reports are emerging Irma’s wrath has set a record for the largest evacuation in U.S. history.

CNN reports more than 5.6 million people are being told to leave their homes before Hurricane Irma strikes the south Florida and the Keys Sunday morning. Scott said residents in the southern coastal areas must leave by midnight or ride out the storm at their own risk as first responders left Saturday morning.

Miami is expected to withstand the worst of Irma’s ferocity as a Category 4 storm, clocking in more than 160 mph winds or stronger.

For more Hurricane Irma updates, stay with PopCulture.com.