Here’s What’s Happening in South Carolina Right Now as a Result of Hurricane Irma

As the storm makes its way north, Hurricane Irma has finally dissolved into a much less dangerous system. However, the effects of its path are still being seen in various places on the East Coast.

Watch a water spout form off the South Carolina coast, which has been impacted by flooding and winds from the remnants of Hurricane Irma pic.twitter.com/RWe3J7a2Nq — TIME (@TIME) September 12, 2017

South Carolina is feeling some of the after-effects of Irma, and it's looking a bit dangerous out on the water as evidenced in footage shared to social media.

The video, released by TIME on Tuesday morning, shows a waterspout forming off the South Carolina coast. If you didn't have the tweet informing you otherwise, it would look a lot like a tornado on the water. That being said, a waterspout basically is a tornado that just won't reach land. These non-supercell tornadoes are much weaker than the ones seen on land, and they don't often cause much damage.

Waterspouts form when winds create a connection between a cloud and the surface of the water. Most of these formations don't even suck up water, and they're nothing more than columns of air, circling over the surface.

While Irma is no longer a hurricane, there is still plenty of weather ahead for the eastern side of the country. Rain and some heavier winds will still affect multiple states throughout the week.