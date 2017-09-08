Here’s the Most up to Date Path for Hurricane Irma

Hurricane Irma has already caused a massive amount of destruction after tearing through parts of the Caribbean over the past few days, and the Category 4 storm is set to do even more damage when it makes landfall in the United States over the weekend.

Impacts from Hurricane #Irma in Florida:

Conditions go downhill quickly on Sunday w/sustained wind speeds > 100 mph over large area. pic.twitter.com/UFBZC1cZg7 — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) September 8, 2017

Current projections had Irma sitting at around 450 miles southeast of Miami as of 8 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, and mandatory evacuation orders have been issued for barrier islands, coastal communities, low-lying areas and mobile homes across Florida.

Meteorologists are expecting Irma to make landfall near Miami early Sunday morning after passing the Florida Keys and southern Florida Saturday night.

“Obviously Hurricane Irma continues to be a threat that is going to devastate the United States,” Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Brock Long said at a press conference Friday morning, via ABC News. “We’re going to have a couple rough days.”

The threat to the Carolinas appears to have lessened, as Irma looks poised to turn inland after moving up the middle of Florida. A storm-surge warning was issued for the Florida Keys and the Jupiter Inlet southward Friday morning by the National Weather Service.

