Photo Reveals 300 Doctors, Nurses, and Paramedics on a Military Plane to Orlando, Florida

With Hurricane Irma wreaking havoc on the state of Florida, a huge team of doctors, nurses, and paramedics are stepping up to offer their help and services to the victims.

300 doctors, nurses and paramedics being transported via military plane to Orlando, Florida, for Hurricane #Irma response. pic.twitter.com/53StHfzxaX — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) September 11, 2017

On Monday morning, NBC Nightly News took to Twitter to share a picture that shows a squad of 300 medical professionals being transported via military plane to Orlando, Florida.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After the photo was posted on social media, a number of users responded with an expression of gratitude for the brave volunteers.

“This is LOVE,” one user wrote. “AMERICA’S GOT THIS!”

This is LOVE. AMERICA’S GOT THIS! — Barbara Smith (@smithdenbarb) September 11, 2017

Another user echoed this sentiment praising those who are coming together to help others in the aftermath of the storm.

“That’s America…great country…” the user wrote.

that’s America…great country… — alfonso castellano (@alfo348) September 11, 2017

At this time, the latest reports are claiming that 5 people in Florida have been killed in Hurricane Irma. Two people were killed in Monroe County, one person was found dead in a home in Shark Key, and another was killed after losing control of a truck in the wind, according to ABC News.

Nearly 6 million Floridians have been left without power.

The damage in Florida was heavily felt in the Keys, Miami and Naples, which recorded a 142 mph wind gust. A number of videos have surfaced on the Internet showing how devastating the Hurricane has been in Florida. Learn more here.