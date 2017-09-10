Miami Floods During Hurricane Irma Storm Surge

A storm surge from Hurricane Irma has struck Miami and left its downtown area underwater.

Reporters on the scene have been documenting the flooding, which is caused by a rise of ocean levels during a tropical storm.

The surge began Sunday morning and is quickly rising.

“Brickell area in #Miami taking the surge from Irma,” The Weather Channel‘s Mike Seidel wrote. ” It’s as deep as 2’ at SE 12th St. & Brickell Ave.”

“Water still rising in downtown Miami along Brickell Avenue,” WSVN reporter Brian Entin said. “Storm surge is intense. Neck deep in areas.”

Luckily, most in Miami have evacuated in advance of Irma. Original projects had the city getting the full force of Irma, but it has since shifted west.

