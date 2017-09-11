Hurricane Irma Looters Caught on Camera, Arrested

As Hurricane Irma started her descent onto Florida, police in the state were able to identify and arrest some early looters who burglarized a pawn shop and shoe store.

#FLPD Can’t say we didn’t warn you…28 YOs Ryan Cook & Max Saintvil each face 6 counts of burglary from overnight #HurricaneIrma pic.twitter.com/GyPhAeMAVZ — Fort Lauderdale PD (@FLPD411) September 10, 2017

According to USA Today, Police in Fort Lauderdale confirmed on Sunday they arrested nine people on suspicion that they looted multiple local businesses.

“Going to prison over a pair of sneakers is a fairly bad life decision. Stay home and look after your loved ones and be thankful they are all safe,” Fort Lauderdale police Chief Rick Maglione said in a statement.

Additionally, two teenagers were arrested in Weston, Florida who had been robbing the homes of evacuated residents.

ATTENTION LOOTERS; Every incident will be investigated. Evidence collected will be used to pursue charges after the fact. #HurrcaneIrma — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) September 10, 2017

As Hurricane Irma barrels through Florida, government officials have pleaded with residents of the state to evacuate, but some are still standing their ground.

As reported by the New York Post, many Floridians have chosen to board up their windows and doors and just ride out the storm.

“No. 1, I don’t have anywhere to go,” Florida attorney, Carl Roberts said. “Hurricane damage is primarily water rising. And I’m on the 17th floor. I have security shutters, so I should be quite safe here.”

Roberts is said to have an abundance of Chinese food, a case of bottled water, and a near-priceless view of the action from his 17th-floor condo on the Gulf front.

He claims that those are all the essentials he needs in order to make it through the storm.

Over in South Beach at Mac’s Club Deuce, the operators have boarded up, but wrote “We’re Open Irma” on the plywood covering the windows.

Inside, the jukebox is still on and patrons are still enjoying a drink and playing pool.

“Where am I going to go?” Kathleen Paca, one of the club’s frequenters said. “It’s not going to be that bad. I’m on the second floor and have impact windows. I’ve thrown coconuts at my windows and they don’t break.”

Paca and Roberts aren’t the only ones either. There are many Floridians who are choosing to wait it out rather than abandon their homes and head to safer areas.