A Picture of Hurricane Irma’s Terrifying Eye Revealed on Twitter

Florida, Puerto Rico, Cuba and more are bracing for the worst as Hurricane Irma approaches. The storm has intensified to category 5, and onlookers now have an idea of the sheer size of the hurricane.

NASA shared a photo from space of the program courtesy of its Short-term Prediction Research and Transition (SPoRT) Center, which aims to help track storms.

The enormous eye of the storm is shown twisting toward landfall as a mass of storm clouds surrounds it.

The image has been retweeted more than 12,000 times since NASA posted it.

Twitter users were blown away by the photo, with many realizing the potential devastation the storm may bring.

See some of the reactions below.

Ummm…. yikes!! Hoping everyone in the path of #HurricaneIrma stays safe!!!!! — Danielle Ayube (@bruinsgirl33) September 5, 2017

Incredible! Cat 5! Fla AND the Gulf coast states need to monitor closely. — Kim Cunningham (@kimcunninghamwx) September 5, 2017

OMG, that’s a mean one. Get ready, San Juan and Miami. — Ward Carroll (@wardcarroll) September 5, 2017

Photo Credit: Nasa