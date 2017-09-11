Hurricane Irma Officially Downgraded to Tropical Storm

After 11 days of tragedy in the Caribbean, Hurricane Irma is officially over.

For the first time in 11 days and 4,000 miles, #Irma is no longer a hurricane. As of 8am it has lowered to Tropical Storm status. pic.twitter.com/ZSSHoYX65O — Eric Fisher (@ericfisher) September 11, 2017

On 8 a.m. Monday morning, Irma was downgraded from a Category 1 Hurricane, to a tropical storm, as it makes its way through the northern part of Florida.

Irma was a powerful Category 4 hurricane when it hit Miami and the Florida Keys this weekend, but it has slowly lost its steam as it moved through the state. The storm was a Category 1 when it reached Tampa, and it’s now been downgraded from that.

The tropical storm will now move through Alabama and Georgia before making its way up into Tennessee and the Carolinas, before finally fizzling out.

While a tropical storm doesn’t pose nearly the kind of threat that a hurricane does, you should be ready for power outages and flooding if you’re in its path.