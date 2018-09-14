All the Ways to Help Those Affected by Hurricane Florence

Hurricane Florence is predicted to be a massive, dangerous storm as it hits the North and South Carolina coasts Thursday night and into early Friday. With memories of the devastation left behind by Hurricanes Irma, Harvey and Maria last year still fresh, many will want to help out, even those living far from the East Coast.

Although Hurricane Florence will not be a Category 4 hurricane when it makes landfall, the storm will still be at least a Category 2, which can be just as devastating.

The National Hurricane Center’s 5 p.m. ET Thursday advisory notes that the storm still has maximum sustained winds at 100 mph and it is just 100 miles from Wilmington, North Carolina.

The most dangerous part of the storm is expected to be the storm surge, with warnings and watches already issued for areas along the coast. “A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline,” the NHC said.

The storm is also slow-moving. According to the NHC, it is moving west-northwest at just 5 mph.

“It truly is really about the whole size of this storm,” NHC Director Ken Graham told CBS News. “The larger and the slower the storm is, the greater the threat and the impact — and we have that.”

About 5.25 million people live in areas under hurricane watches or warnings. More than 1.7 million people in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia were warned to evacuate. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said 421,000 people have been evacuated in his state

American Red Cross

The American Red Cross is already accepting donations on its website. You can donate as little as $10 online and choose to support disaster relief, other humanitarian causes, home fires and your local Red Cross programs. Red Cross volunteers are reportedly already on their way to the affected areas.

AmeriCares

AmeriCares set up a Florence Disaster Relief fund to raise money for emergency medicine, supplies and other urgent needs for those in the path of the storm. For every $10 donated, the organization provides $100 in aid. According to the group, less than 3 percent of all donations are used on AmeriCares administration expenditures.

National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will be rushing to help victims of the storm. FEMA does not accept donations or volunteers, but those who want to help can donate or volunteer with the National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster. You can find out more details for volunteering at the South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia chapter sites.

Salvation Army

The Salvation Army is also accepting donations on its website. You can donate specifically for Florence or general disaster funds. You can also still donate to efforts helping victims of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

North American Mission Board

Another group helping out is the North American Mission Board, in coordination with the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief and Send Relief. The groups are raising funds and sending trained volunteers to the area. Funds donated go directly to the state teams in the region. You can also sign up to volunteer on the site.

Samaritan’s Purse International Relief

Samaritan’s Purse International Relief is another faith-based organization that provides help for victims and ways to give. You can make donations directly on the site or sign up to volunteer.

“Our disaster relief units are packed and ready with tools and supplies. Our staff have been in contact with our partners in the projected storm impact areas. We now stand prepared, with our volunteer teams, to be the hands and feet of Jesus,” the organization’s site reads. “Once damage assessments are completed and deployment locations are identified, our staff will follow up with those interested in volunteering.”

AirBnB “Open Homes”

AirBnB launched its “Open Homes” project for Hurricane Florence to provide free housing for victims and volunteers. You can join up at AirBnB.com/OpenHomes to offer your home to help those in need. According to CBS News, the program will be in effect until Oct. 1, but could be extended.

Global Giving

Global Giving launched an international fund to help support preparations for the storm and distributing emergency supplies. “All donations to this fund will exclusively support any necessary Hurricane Florence preparation, relief, and recovery efforts in the United States,” the site reads. So far, $1,600 has been raised.

Save The Children

Save The Children launched a Hurricane Florence fund.

“A hurricane is affecting children and families in the Carolinas. Save the Children is responding with emergency assistance. We need your generous gift to help protect vulnerable children and provide desperately needed relief to families,” the fund’s site reads.

Matthew 25: Ministries

Matthew 25: Ministries is another faith-based group extending a helping hand. You can donate to the fund at their website.

“Matthew 25’s Disaster Response Fleet includes two Tide Loads of Hope Mobile Units that can do up to 300 loads of laundry a day, an Ice Unit that can produce up to 10,000 pounds of ice a day as well as two customized panel trucks loaded with supplies such as P&G personal care kits, household and cleaning products, Cintas first aid and safety kits and supplies, and additional items such as Pampers diapers, Charmin toilet paper, Tide Pods, and tarps,” reads a statement on the site.