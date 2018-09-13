Hurricane Florence’s Raging Winds Hit North Carolina, Downing Trees

Hurricane-force winds from Florence hit North Carolina so hard they are reportedly downing trees.

CNN reports that the powerful storm has not only ripped whole trees in half, but that it has also already torn the roof off of a small building.

Additionally, it is now reported that almost 70,000 people in North Carolina are currently without power.

E Rose near Biddle Street. #FlorenceNC pic.twitter.com/Yqn4VwLRuF — City of New Bern (@CityofNewBern) September 13, 2018

While state officials were hoping residents would evacuate in time, Beaufort Mayor Everette Newton recently revealed that at this point it is “too late for people in the his area to safely get out of harm’s way.

Beaufort Mayor says it’s already “too late” for residents to leave: “They need to go ahead and shelter in place, hunker down, it’s really dangerous out right now” //t.co/QwQlEEEGnY pic.twitter.com/av5oeGkZIc — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) September 13, 2018

“They need to go ahead and shelter in place, hunker down, it’s really dangerous out right now, with lots of limbs coming down, lots of debris going around,” he added. “They need to shelter in place.”

The latest reported wind gusts from #HurricaneFlorence are listed below. Wind gusts inland into the Triad may reach near 50 mph, 40 mph for the Foothills, 30 mph in the Mountains. Rainfall forecast inland is TRACK DEPENDENT: //t.co/mpvVhdb6Wh pic.twitter.com/sb18knvVWi — WXII 12 News (@WXII) September 13, 2018

Another new report from CNN indicates that Hurricane Florence’s strength has slightly increased, up to 105 mph winds.

At this time the storm does remain a category 2 hurricane, however, with the eye located around 90 miles east-southeast of Wilmington, North Carolina, according to Weather.com.

As Hurricane Florence begins to wreak havoc on the Carolina coast, CBS News’ @DavidBegnaud is in a very windy Morehead City, North Carolina. Not to worry though: He’s in protective gear.//t.co/aZZcUgx6ez pic.twitter.com/yQ9bLhBJnJ — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 13, 2018

Weather experts are saying that the Jacksonville and New Bern, North Carolina areas will be the first to experience the full-force of Hurricane Florence, with residents likely to see the storm picking up between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Friday.

Hurricane #Florence will be a long duration flood event with far reaching impacts. For context, based on our latest forecast, around 4.9 million people will be impacted by 10+ inches of precipitation over the next 5 days. pic.twitter.com/dEMAm6w9PA — NWS WPC (@NWSWPC) September 13, 2018

After that, it will continue to work its way upward and inland, with projections suggesting that it could affect states as far north as new Hampshire.