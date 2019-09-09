Hurricane Dorian: Video Captures Crane Toppling as Storm Makes Landfall in Canada

Hurricane Dorian made landfall in Canada over the weekend, and as the storm raged video captured it’s powerful winds toppling a massive crane. In a clip shared by BNO News on Twitter, the large, yellow crane is seen crumbling against the force of Dorian, as the hurricane blows into Halifax. The crane smashes down around a building as it tumbles, but the extent of the buildings damage was not reported.

Video captures the moment a large construction crane collapses in Halifax, Canada, as Hurricane Dorian approaches pic.twitter.com/gLLYmTRLvg — BNO News (@BNONews) September 7, 2019

Ahead of Dorian hitting Canada, it was widely speculated that the storm could potentially do an unprecedented amount of damage.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The impacts of Dorian on Canada could be quite catastrophic as weather models show the storm expanding in size and remaining quite intense. While it will take on extra-tropical characteristics, the winds will be just as damaging. (@weathermodels_) pic.twitter.com/rCzc9tBAYa — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) September 5, 2019

Sadly, the greatest level of destruction that Dorian appears to have caused was in the Bahamas, where so many residents lost their homes to the string winds and rising ocean waters.

Among the lives lost, there were nearly 300 animals — dogs and cats — that died in one shelter alone, due to flood waters, per WIVB News.

About 1,400 evacuees from the Bahamas arrived in Florida, but @WSVN reports the U.S. is blocking hundreds of people without visas from boarding evacuation ships — despite past policy not requiring them. Many evacuees’ homes were destroyed by Hurricane Dorian. pic.twitter.com/ePXcFFiNQo — AJ+ (@ajplus) September 9, 2019

“I felt devastated. I um. We couldn’t have predicted this, but I still feel responsible,” shelter supervisor Felicia Telfort said of the tragedy. “My heart is broken for the shelter animals that we lost. And I feel so bad for the people who try and trusted their animals to us. And ultimately we could not protect them.”

Telfort explained that she and her fellow shelter workers desperately tried to save as many of the animals as they could, but the sudden rising water was too much for them to withstand, so they had to get to safety. “As the kennel dogs, them were still howling and crying,” she recalled. “We experience all of that until they were not even crying anymore.”

“It wasn’t about us being heroes,” she later added. “It was about caring about the death of the animals as much as we cared about ourselves.”

Photo Credit: Getty Images