Hunter Snaps Pic With Giant Bullfrog, But Is All As It Seems?

A Texas man is claiming to have captured a monstrous frog weighing 13 pounds. The giant bull frog was captured by Marcuz Rangel, who shared photos of the creature in Batesville, Tx to the South Texas Hunting Association who posted the images on their Facebook page early this week.

It seems the bulbous critter had been shot dead based off Marcuz holding a shotgun in his hand as he handles the frog.

Steve Lightfoot, a spokesman for the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department, told Chron that the photo is real. “It’s not as bigly as it appears,” Lightfoot said.

“[It’s an] optical illusion created by extending frog toward the camera — similar to what you see with fishermen holding up fish to make them appear larger. Still a big bullfrog, though.”

Reactions on the post were varied with many in disbelief that a creature like that could exist.

Donna Wilder couldn’t believe what she was seeing and said, “That can’t be real!!!” She later added, “Zoom in and can tell it ain’t real!!!”

Another user, Melinda Dana Lewakowski, shared similar sentiments and said, “That’s a monster not a frog!!”

Matt Holmes shared he had another monster on his mind when he said, “That’s a baby predator fam.”

