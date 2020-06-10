Yet another development has emerged regarding the case of Lori Vallow's two missing children, 7-year-old JJ Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan. This week, authorities discovered two sets of human remains at the property of Chad Daybell, Vallow's husband (on Wednesday, authorities confirmed that the remains belonged to JJ and Tylee). According to EastIdahoNews.com, the human remains that they found were reportedly buried on Daybell's property in the days after Tylee and JJ disappeared. Police have been investigating the disappearance of both children, who have not been seen since September.

Following this new development in the case, Daybell was arrested and officially charged with two felonies. He was charged with two felony counts of concealment or destruction of evidence, per PEOPLE. Amidst this news, Fox 10 Phoenix reporter Justin Lum reported that police confirmed that the remains that they uncovered at Daybell's residence belonged to JJ and Tylee. In a statement, the Woodcock and Ryan families expressed, "We are filled with unfathomable sadness that these two bright stars were stolen from us, and only hope that they died without pain or suffering." They added that the Rexberg Police Department, the medical examiner, and the FBI will release statements about the case in the near future. The statement continued, "We ask that you respect our family's privacy as we grieve — we have only just been told of the loss of our loved ones and need time to process."

Fremont County Prosecutor motioned to appoint Madison County Prosecutor Rob Wood as special prosecutor. Document says cause for motion is close nexus to Madison Co. with pending/future charges. #fox10phoenix pic.twitter.com/K1vzctu1KO — Justin Lum Fox 10 (@jlumfox10) June 10, 2020

Prior to this update, JJ's grandparents, Kay and Larry Woodcock, confirmed that police had discovered their grandson's remains at Daybell's residence. They then released a statement via email, which read, "We were notified that law enforcement had discovered human remains on the property. This is obviously a very difficult time for our family, and we ask that you respect our privacy as we wait further news with heavy hearts."

The case concerning Vallow's missing children has been dominating headlines for several months. Throughout the investigation, Vallow and Daybell were reportedly not cooperative with authorities. Amidst this case, Vallow and Daybell wed in Hawaii in November, less than two weeks after Daybell's wife Tammy died under mysterious circumstances. In February, after authorities gave her a court order to turn over her children (which she failed to do), Vallow was arrested and charged with two felonies tied to this case. She was charged with two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children, arrests and seizures, resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, contempt of court, and willful disobedience of court process or order.