Here’s How You Can Track Santa Tonight

With only a few hours to go before Christmas, Santa Claus is on his way to your door. There are several ways to track Jolly Old St. Nick and his reindeers thanks to satellites keeping an eye on their every move.

The best-known Santa Tracker is run by the North American Aerospace Defence Command, or NORAD for short. NORAD reports on Santa’s movements, even keeping an eye on the number of presents he has delivered since he left the North Pole. You can use the tracker at NORADSanta.org, or use the mobile app.

If you search “Santa Tracker” on Google, it doesn’t take you to NORAD. Instead, Google has its own Santa Tracker, which is available through a mobile app that includes several games and witty animation of Santa delivering presents in hard-to-reach places. Who knew Santa could deliver gifts underwater?

You can also find the Google tracker at Google.com/SantaTracker.

NORAD also has a “Santa Spycam” at its website. If you click the “play” button on the top right of the screen, you’ll be directed to short CG videos of Santa visiting cities across the globe. The clips are also educational, providing some information about the sights Santa sees on his journey.

NORAD also posts these videos on its NORAD Tracks Santa Facebook page.

NORAD began tracking Santa in 1955, when a Colorado Springs Sears advertisement accidentally listed the phone number of CONAD, the predecessor to NORAD. The ad told children to call the number to reach Santa directly, so kids did just that. Since then, NORAD employees and their families have volunteered their time to track Santa.