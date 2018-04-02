How to Watch the White House Easter Egg Roll

Although Easter was Sunday, the White House is holding the annual Easter Egg Roll on Monday, April 2. The traditional event starts at 7:30 a.m. ET and will be streamed online.

You can find the live stream for the Egg Roll and all of President Donald Trump‘s public speeches at the White House YouTube page. The live stream will also be available here at TIME.

Those who attend the Egg Roll are chosen through a public lottery in February. Last year’s event had 21,000 guests.

The annual event was started in 1878 by President Rutherford B. Hayes, although there is evidence of informal Easter events at the White House during President Abraham Lincoln’s administration. Egg rolling was first popular outside Congress, but the egg rolling events took a toll on the grounds, so Congress passed a bill banning an egg rolling outside the building in 1876.

In 1878, the egg rolling law was first enforced. According to White House historians, a group of young egg rollers asked Hayes if they could have fun outside the South Lawn of the White House. He allowed the children to do so, and word quickly spread among the other children in Washington, D.C. Hayes issued an official order to allow egg rolling at the White House.

Over the ensuing decades, the White House Easter Egg roll continued to grow, with more games added and celebrity guests joining in on the fun.

During last year’s event, Trump and First Lady Melania Trump hosted a “Bunny Hop” stage, a reading area and activity stations for children. U.S. Military bands provided the music, while the Martin Family Circus and the little-known boy band Bro4 provided the entertainment.

On Easter, Trump spent the morning tweeting. First he wrote, “HAPPY EASTER!” before taking on political matters.

First, he accused the Democrats of making it hard for the Border Patrol thanks to laws like “Catch & Release,” and calling on the Republicans in Congress to use the “Nuclear Option” to pass “tough laws.”

Trump also wished Americans a Happy Easter and Passover in his weekly address.

“During the sacred holiday of Passover, Jewish families around the world give thanks to God for liberating the Jewish people from bondage in Egypt and delivering them to the promised land of Israel,” Trump said. “For Christians, we remember the suffering and death of God’s only son and his glorious resurrection on the third day. On Easter Sunday, we proclaim with joy, ‘Christ is risen.’”