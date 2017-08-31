How to Watch Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor

The much anticipated boxing match between undefeated boxing champion, Floyd Mayweather, and UFC champion Conor McGregor is finally here and for all those curious eyes wanting to keep on the action tonight, we are sharing everything you need to know before they face off after the preliminary matches.

The fight will air Saturday, Aug. 26, at 9 p.m. EST and be broadcasted on Showtime’s pay-per-view live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Audiences at home can order the event on TV, online and through Showtime’s mobile application.

The fight will cost you $89.95 USD for standard definition and $99.95 SUD for high definition. More than 50 million around the world are expected to watch the fight, with CBS News reporting that ESPN projects it will rake in more than $600 million.

Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for all the live updates from the big match here!