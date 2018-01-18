How to Help the California ‘Horror House’ Victims

Those looking to help the 13 siblings allegedly tortured, malnourished and living in their own filth in Perris, California can help by making clothing or financial donations to the Corona Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber of Commerce, which has set up a fund called “Donations for Perris Abuse Victims” on its website, is accepting clothing or monetary donations for the 13 siblings who were allegedly malnourished to the point of going into shock and living in their own filth.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Items like pajamas, sweats, tops, lightweight jackets, underwear, jeans, socks, shoes and feminine hygiene products are listed as needed.

The website states that due to privacy laws, clothing and shoe sizes for the older children are only able to published, but that funds will be shared equally with the younger children.

The site states to bring or mail donations to Corona Chamber of Commerce, 904 E. 6th St, Corona, CA 92879. You can make a donation online or via mail, with checks payable to Corona Chamber Foundation (Tax Deductible ID 33-0517358), note: “Perris Abuse Victims.”

When police raided the California “house of horrors” on Sunday, some of the 13 siblings bound and shackled were found lying in their own feces.

“The smell was terrible,” Deputy Mike Vasquez of the Riverside Sheriff’s Office told the Daily Mail. “Feces and urine everywhere.”

A police source close to the investigation told NBC News that the children showered only twice a year and ate one rationed meal per day.

All 13 kids are receiving IV treatments in the hospital, and officials say they are malnourished to the point where they could go into shock.

Hospital officials say that the kids are so malnourished, that the five legal adult children look “half their age.” Ranging between 18 and 29, the five female and two male captives of their parents are malnourished but in good spirits as they receive treatment at the Corona Regional Medical Center. The six underage siblings were sent to a different facility as their elder siblings.

Police rescued the children — ages 2 to 29 — after one of the siblings, a 17-year-old girl, escaped through a window and dialed 911. She alerted the responder to the conditions she and her siblings were subject to, including being shackled to their beds, allegedly abused, fed once per day and allowed only two showers per year.

Their parents, David Turpin, 57, and Louise Turpin, 49, were arrested in their Perris, California home following the rescue on charges of multiple counts of torture and child endangerment.

The Turpins face up to 94 years to life in prison if convicted of a number of charges filed, authorities announced Thursday.

Torture, child abuse and false imprisonment are among several of the charges filed against them, ABC 7 reports. A charge was also filed against father David Allen Turpin of one count of a lewd act on a child.

Bail has been set at $13 million for the Turpins in Riverside County, California.