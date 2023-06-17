How to Claim Google Search Class Action Privacy Settlement Money

Google is paying out a massive class-action lawsuit and there is still time for eligible users to file a claim. Anyone who used the Google search engine and clicked on a link in the search results between Oct. 25, 2006 and Sept. 30, 2013 is eligible for small settlement. Information on the lawsuit is available here, and users can start the process of filing a claim with this online form.

This settlement stems from a 2013 class-action lawsuit claiming that Google violated users' privacy by sharing their search terms with third-party websites. Google has denied these allegations and continues to do so, saying that paying this settlement is not an admission of guilt. Still, the result is that millions of users are eligible for a small payment. According to the settlement website, the estimated payment for each claimant is $7.70, and they only have until July 31, 2023 to fill out their forms.

To start, users must go to the link above and register for a class member ID. Once you fill out that information, you will receive an email with your individual member ID. The email will direct you to this website where you can file an online claim.

These steps do require you to provide your contact information, including a physical mailing address and an email address. You must also attest that you used the Google search engine and clicked on a link in the results between Oct. 25, 2006 and Sept. 30, 2013. You must affirm and swear that this information is correct, then you can choose your preferred method of payment. You can receive your settlement as a prepaid card or via Venmo or PayPal.

The whole process should only take a few minutes and the email notification is automated. The deadline to file a claim is July 31, 2023, so users won't receive their payment until after that date. At that point, the exact amount of the payout will be more clear since it will be based on the number of users that successfully submit a claim. Again, the lawsuit organizers estimate that all claimants will receive about $7.70.