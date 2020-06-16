How to Report Your Missing Stimulus Check to the IRS If You Still Don't Have It

✖

Although it has been nearly three months since President Donald Trump signed the CARES Act into law, some Americans are still missing their coronavirus stimulus check. Although the case of a missing stimulus check may boil down to some people just having to do a little more waiting, there are some instances in which individuals may need to contact the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) regarding their missing economic impact payment.

To contact the IRS, simply dial the IRS Economic Impact Payment line at 800-919-9835. The line was launched in May with the specific purpose of answering questions regarding stimulus checks. After dialing the number, callers will first be greeted by an automated message that answers "most Economic Impact Payment questions." If you are still left with questions, simply listen to the end of the message, when those who need additional assistance "will have the option of talking to a telephone representative." CNET recommends that you have some information readily available when you call, including your most recent tax ID and the letter that the IRS sent confirming that you would be receiving a stimulus check if you received one.

Before contacting the IRS and taking further steps, all other measures should be exhausted, CNET reports. Those measures include ensuring that you are eligible for a stimulus check. As part of the CARES Act,m ost American households will receive a payment totaling $1,200 for individuals who earn less than $75,000 annual, $2,400 for couples who earn less than $150,0000, and $500 for every child under the age of 17. Those numbers begin to decrease as income level increases.

If you are eligible, you should then check that "Get My Payment Now" tool on the IRS' website, which can tell you when and if your economic impact payment has been processed and how you will receive it (either direct deposit or a physical check in the mail). In the case that the tool doesn’t provide you with information, or if it says you stimulus check has been processed but you haven’t yet received it, you may need to take further action, though before doing so, you should make sure you didn't accidentally throw your stimulus check out. As some payments are coming in the form of a prepaid debit card, there have been numerous instances of Americans accidentally throwing them away. The EIP card service has a FAQ page on what to do if your card is lost or stolen.

Other things to consider include seeing if the IRS attempted to send your payment to a now-closed bank account, if the federal government intercepted your payment in the case that you owe child support, or if somebody may have stolen your check from your mailbox. In the latter scenario, the Federal Trade Commission has a website where you can report a stolen stimulus check.