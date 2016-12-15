How Gigi Hadid Got Fit for This Nude Shoot

In a photo for Stuart Weitzman’s Spring 2017 campaign, Gigi Hadid laid it all bare. She wears nothing except a pair of mid-calf booties, which don’t hide much at all of her svelt figure.

It’s hard not to wonder how the 21-year-old model maintains her slender but fit figure. Fortunately, the model is happy to share her fitness secrets.

The model believes in mixing it up in the gym. Some days she’s staying on her toes in the boxing ring, others she’s pointing them for ballet.

we're no ballerinas.. but we try

Before becoming a full-time model, Hadid was also a competitive horseback rider.

missing this more than anything lately..

If there’s one thing to take from her workouts, it’s that exercise doesn’t have to be boring.

She’s all about variety when it comes to her food choices too.

“New York is great for being healthy — I have a Juice Press right around the corner and I make my own food all the time. But burgers and fries are my weakness,” Gigi told Into the Gloss of her eating habits.

She emphasizes healthy eating, but admits even she needs a cheat day.

“My biggest thing is just eat healthy and work out,” the model said, according to PopSugar. “I was a volleyball player for 12 years, I rode horses my whole life, and now I box every day. . . . Yeah, I think the biggest thing I always say is eat clean to stay fit, and then have a cheat day to stay sane.”