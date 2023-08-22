How Chipotle's Biggest Fans Can Get Free Burritos This Week

Chipotle is rewarding its biggest fans in a big way. The casual dining hot spot, known for its bowls, tacos, and Mission burritos, on Monday officially brought back Chipotle IQ, a trivia game focused on Chipotle that gives 250,000 people the chance to score some awesome BOGO deals simply by putting their knowledge of the Mexican fast food spot to the test.

Chipotle lovers will be able to play Chipotle IQ from now through noon ET on Thursday, Aug. 24. The game features multiple choice, true or false questions, and write-in answers and tests fans' knowledge of Chipotle's real ingredients, leading food standards, culinary techniques, sustainability efforts, brand history, and community engagement. Fans will have an unlimited number of tries to get a perfect score, and those who score a 10 out of 10 will be eligible for one of 250,000 prizes. A perfect score will also unlock an extra credit question, which if answered correctly, will enter fans for a chance to win one of 50 limited edition, stainless steel $500 gift cards. The trivia quiz is available on the Chipotle IQ website.

(Photo: Chipotle)

"Chipotle IQ has become a beloved game for our fans that tests their brand knowledge and rewards them with a BOGO for getting a perfect score," Stephanie Perdue, Vice President of Brand Marketing, said in a press release. "We've introduced a new set of Chipotle trivia questions that put even our biggest superfans to the test."

To help with those tough questions, and that bonus trivia question, Chipotle has enlisted the help of former restaurant team-member-turned-creator Jordan Howlett, aka Jordan The Stallion. Howlett is dishing Chipotle secrets on TikTok here that may help fans get that perfect score.

According to Chipotle, last year, the 100,000 BOGO offers reserved for players with a perfect score were awarded in less than one hour after the game went live, meaning those hoping to score this year's deals should act fast. The number of available BOGO prizes varies each day of the trivia game, with 100,000 BOGO prizes available on Aug. 21, and 50,000 BOGO prizes available on Aug. 22, Aug. 23 and Aug. 24. The BOGO allows guests to grab a free regular menu entrée item, such as a burrito, burrito bowl, tacos, quesadilla or salad, with the purchase of an entrée item at regular price.