One Killed in Accident Involving Train Carrying GOP Lawmakers to Virginia

A train carrying congressional Republicans to a legislative retreat collided with a tractor in western Virginia on Wednesday morning, killing at least one person and seriously injuring another.

A train carrying several Republican lawmakers and their families slammed into a garbage truck Wednesday morning, the Daily Mail reports. The train was said to be headed to the annual GOP retreat at the Greenbrier Hotel in West Virginia.

News of the crash first broke on Twitter, where lawmakers aboard the train revealed some of the immediate damage of the crash.

“The train carrying GOP members to our retreat had a collision, but Rebecca and I are both okay. Security and doctors on board are helping secure the scene and treat injuries,” Representative Bradley Byrne wrote.

Representative Jeff Dunham tweeted an image of the train, with the front damaged from the collision.

“We’re fine, but our train hit a garbage truck. Members with medical training are assisting the drivers of the truck,” Representative Greg Walden tweeted, sharing a picture of the damaged truck with garbage strewn on the ground.

According to NBC News, a statement from Amtrack said that the crash occurred at 11:20 a.m. ET in Crozet, Virginia.

“Local law enforcement is investigating the incident and crews are inspecting equipment for damage. The train originated in Washington, D.C. Updates will be provided as new information becomes available,” the statement read.

While no major injuries to lawmakers have been reported, it is alleged that those in the struck vehicle were several injured, and that there was on fatality.

“Dr. Marshall performed cpr on train conductor, and helped the two people in the garbage truck who are now in the ambulance. They are injured badly,” congressman Dr. Roger Marshall tweeted.

“Congressional officials, including the United States Capitol Police, are on the scene and are working closely with partner law enforcement agencies in response to the incident,” Capitol Police Director Eva Malecki said.

According to the White House, President Donald Trump has been made aware of the crash.