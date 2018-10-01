‘Hot Felon’ Jeremy Meeks Officially off Probation

Jeremy Meeks is officially a free man. The felon-turned-male-model was granted an early release from his probation after a court decided he had turned his life around for the better, The Blast reports.

According to the news outlet, Meeks’ lawyer, Harland Braun, filed documents in his federal criminal case months ago requesting that his supervised release be reduced from the set three years down to two.

Meeks wrote in a statement that he has taken advantage of his “good fortune” and used it to “reform my character to make a law-abiding life for myself and my family.” He also wrote that he plans to get a job through fiancée and Topshop heiress Chloe Green‘s family business once he stops making a living as a model.

The 34-year-old argued that his plans to better himself are hindered by his probation, as he is not able to travel freely without approval from his probation officer. He also argued that his criminal status negatively affected his ability to travel to Monaco, where Green lives for extended periods of time.

In 2015, Meeks was sentenced to 27 months in prison on charges of a felon in possession of a firearm, as well as grand theft. His sentence was to be followed by 36 months of supervised release.

“As of June 2018, I will have completed 24 months of my supervised release without any violation,” Meeks wrote in a declaration, according to The Blast. “I pled guilty to a charge of felon in possession of a gun because I possessed gun and had a prior state prison felony conviction. I appreciate the leniency shown to me by Judge Nunley and the startling good fortune that my booking photograph went ‘viral’ establishing for me a career as a male model.”

He also wrote that he is “happily engaged to Chloe Green, and we plan to be married shortly.”

Prosecutors reportedly agreed with Meeks and his legal team, noting that “The defendant has somewhat inexplicably fashioned an apparently legitimate livelihood out of modeling, mostly in Europe.” They explained that while normally such a request is not granted, they agreed with Meeks that the terms of his probation were preventing him from being able to lead a better life.

The court granted Meeks’ early termination from supervised release, meaning he was granted early probation release almost a year early. His criminal case is now closed.

Meanwhile, Meeks and Green welcomed son Jayden Meeks-Green earlier this year on May 29. In May, Meeks told FV Magazine that he believes Green is the love of his life, adding that he hopes to give back to those less fortunate with his newfound fame.

“Love means everything, everything to me. It’s what keeps people alive, it’s what keeps people going, to love and to be loved,” he said. “I’ve never been in this place mentally, emotionally, physically, that I’m in right now. I’ve never been in such an amazing place.”

Meeks also said children growing up in communities where gun violence is common “need education and proper father figures, and people to look up to.”

He continued, “It’s a serious issue, especially in my neighborhood with gun violence at a young age, and so that’s the situation. It’s something that really holds dear to my heart, because it affects me on a weekly basis… Someone I know has been killed and shot… it’s really rapid.”