Florida ‘Hot Cop’ Resigns Amid Internal Investigation Into Anti-Semitic Statements

The “hot cop” whose Hurricane Irma selfie made him a viral sensation has found himself in some “hot water.”

It’s been reported that Michael Hamill resigned from the Gainesville Police department prior to meeting with the Internal Affairs office regarding an investigation into a racist Facebook post he made.

A screenshot of Hamills post shared by The Daily Mail revealed he had written, “Who knew that reading Jewish jokes before I go to bed would not only make me feel better about myself but also help me to sleep better as well.”

He continued, “Here is one for everybody, ‘What’s the difference between boy scouts and Jews?’ Anybody know? Well it is because ‘Boy scouts come back from their camps,’”

In a separate post, he lashed out at “stupid people”, and suggested: “Put them in an oven and deal with them the Hitler way.”

Additionally, there were rumors that he had been having sex while on the job that were also being investigated.

Prior to his resignation, Hamill had been suspended form the Gainesville Police force due to the controversial nature of his posts. That, along with the allegations of having intercourse while on duty could have resulted in his eventual termination, according to Police spokesman Ben Tobias.

Hamill made headlines in the late summer when a selfie he took with a couple of other officers went viral and earned him the nickname “hot cop.”