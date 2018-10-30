Hot Cocoa M&Ms to Return With Marshmallow Center

Visions of sugar plum fairies aren’t the only ones dancing around the heads of Target shoppers, as the popular retailer will be the exclusive seller of the new and improved hot cocoa-flavored M&M’s.

According to PEOPLE, Mars brand will be bringing back the fan-favorite festive flavor, which initially hit store shelves in 2015, this time with a major improvement that will have consumers wondering if they’re chomping down on the famed candy or sipping a piping hot mug of hot chocolate.

The Hot Cocoa M&M’s, headed to Target shelves alongside the new Ghirardelli Toffee Cookie Crunch and Dove Hot Cocoa chocolates, will be filled with a marshmallow-flavored center rather than the usual inner chocolate layer, already leaving fans adding the candy to their Christmas wish lists.

“I need these!” one person commented after news of the new delicious candy dropped.

Those hoping to score Hot Cocoa M&Ms once they are available in stores will have to shell out a mere $3.59 for a bag, which contains the candies in both brown and white M&M shells.

M&Ms is known for their festive treats. Prior to the new Hot Cocoa M&Ms, the brand stocked stores with both Pumpkin Pie and Candy Corn M&Ms just in time for Halloween and Thanksgiving, satiating those with a sweet tooth. Given that Halloween is just around the corner, those hoping to grab a bag of the fall-themed flavors will likely be able to score a scarily good discount following Oct. 31.

The hot cocoa flavor is not the only new flavor to be added to the crunchy, chocolatey candy’s roster of flavors. In September, Mars brand announced the debut of Hazelnut Spread M&Ms. The new flavor, set to be available in stores in April of 2019, features a creamy hazelnut filling and the candy’s signature chocolate coating.

The company has also announced the M&M’s Chocolate Bars, which will be offered in five varieties based on M&M’s most popular flavors — milk chocolate, peanut, crispy, almond and crispy mint. The candy bars boast smooth milk chocolate with whole M&M’s minis inside.

Other recent additions include White Chocolate Peanut, English Toffee Peanut, Mexican Jalapeno Peanut and Thai Coconut Peanut, which joined the Spring additions of Crunchy Espresso, Crunchy Raspberry and Crunchy Mint candies.

The growing list of flavors means that M&Ms is gaining steam on Oreos, the cookie brand that frequently debuts new flavors for consumers’ milk-dunking needs.