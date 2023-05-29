Dairy Queen Fans Shocked by Beloved Menu Item Disappearance
Dairy Queen will be removing the beloved Cherry-Dipped Cone treat from menus across the country. The chain confirmed the news last week, days after a Michigan TikTok user sparked rumors that it would be disappearing. Cherry fans were left shaken by the news, and can only hope that it comes back in the future.
Earlier this month, a TikTok user who works at a Dairy Queen in Shelby Township, Michigan told fans the bad news as she filmed herself making a Cherry-Dipped Cone. "I love coming on here to tell you when Dairy Queen has a new product, but unfortunately today I have some bad news and I feel like a lot of people will be upset about this," she said. "I don't know when or if it's returning but Dairy Queen is discontinuing their Cherry Cone Dip. It's already sold out in our warehouse so once we deplete the inventory in the store, we'll be sold out until further notice."
The video garnered over 3.9 million views in one week. The company later confirmed to Food Network and Page Six that the treat is no more. "While it's great to see our fans' love for the Cherry Dipped Cone, we are always innovating our menus to showcase new and delicious flavors," a spokesperson for the chain told Page Six. "Fans can keep an eye on our social channels for the latest and greatest on flavor offerings for the iconic DQ dipped cone."
The Cherry-Dipped Cone has long been a staple of Dairy Queen menus. It is simply an ice cream cone dunked in warm, bright red, cherry-flavored batter that hardens when it touches the cold ice cream. The Cherry-Dipped Cone option is already wiped from the company's website, as all that remains under the cones section is Churro Dipped Cone, Chocolate Dipped Cone, and Vanilla Cone. Cherry fans are now completely out of luck.
Scroll on for a look at how the news horrified DQ fans.
"I'm suing Dairy Queen," one fan wrote on TikTok. "Why get rid of cherry cone dip DURING SUMMER," one person wrote.
"This is the worst day of my life," one person wrote on TikTok. "NO NO NO THIS CANT BE HAPPENING!!!" one distraught fan wrote.
"First butterscotch now this what's the point of living," one longtime DQ fan wrote on TikTok. "This is literally my favorite dip. Chocolate soft serve with cherry dip. I'm raging," another wrote.
"Why. This makes me so sad," one fan wondered. "This is so sad. Why do they get rid of the good stuff?!" another wrote.