Dairy Queen Fans Shocked by Beloved Menu Item Disappearance

Dairy Queen will be removing the beloved Cherry-Dipped Cone treat from menus across the country. The chain confirmed the news last week, days after a Michigan TikTok user sparked rumors that it would be disappearing. Cherry fans were left shaken by the news, and can only hope that it comes back in the future.

Earlier this month, a TikTok user who works at a Dairy Queen in Shelby Township, Michigan told fans the bad news as she filmed herself making a Cherry-Dipped Cone. "I love coming on here to tell you when Dairy Queen has a new product, but unfortunately today I have some bad news and I feel like a lot of people will be upset about this," she said. "I don't know when or if it's returning but Dairy Queen is discontinuing their Cherry Cone Dip. It's already sold out in our warehouse so once we deplete the inventory in the store, we'll be sold out until further notice."

The video garnered over 3.9 million views in one week. The company later confirmed to Food Network and Page Six that the treat is no more. "While it's great to see our fans' love for the Cherry Dipped Cone, we are always innovating our menus to showcase new and delicious flavors," a spokesperson for the chain told Page Six. "Fans can keep an eye on our social channels for the latest and greatest on flavor offerings for the iconic DQ dipped cone."