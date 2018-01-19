Two Healthy Dogs From ‘Horror House’ up for Adoption

New reports continue to emerge about the Horror House couple, with one claiming that the family dogs were treated better than than 13 children and that those dogs are now up for adoption.

When police discovered the malnourished Turpin kids, they also found two healthy Maltese puppies that appeared to have been very well taken care of, according to People.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The animals, one white and one black, appear healthy and friendly and are leash-trained, according to Christina Avila, a senior animal control officer,” a press release from the City of Perris read.

Those dogs are being put up for adoption, with the stipulation that they must be adopted together.

On Jan. 14, Louise Turpin and her husband David were arrested after their 17-year-old daughter escaped their house and fled to safety so she could call police.

When law enforcement arrived, they discovered the couple’s 13 children, ranging in ages from two to 29, chained up inside.

All the children were immediately removed from the home and the couple taken into police custody.

An aunt of the 13 children that were found chained up by their parents has told reporters that she was not allowed to visit them.

Elizabeth Jane Flores, a 41-year-old Christian motivational speaker from Cleveland, Tennessee is the sister of Louise Anna Turpin, the woman who, along with her husband, has been accused of child endangerment.

“Something didn’t seem right about her parenting but never would I have expected it to be like this,” Flores told reporters.

“We have been so worried about them because it’s been so strange but there was nothing we could do. They wouldn’t let anyone visit and we didn’t know their address. I haven’t seen her in 19 years,” Flores added. “We would talk on the phone from time to time, but every time I would ask to talk to her kids, she wouldn’t let me.”

Flores, who herself is a mother of seven, also revealed that her parents flew out to California to visit but that her sister would not provide them a home address.

“She never let us talk to her kids. She wouldn’t even accept my Facebook request. We all wondered what was going on. My parents booked several flights to go see them but when they got there they wouldn’t tell them where to go and my parents left crying every time,” Flores said. “They died before they got to see them again. It’s just heartbreaking and I’m so embarrassed about all of this.”