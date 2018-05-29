Horrifying Flash Flooding Hits Virginia in Startling Video

Virginia is dealing with torrential flash flooding as a result of subtropical storm Alberto.

The first storm of hurricane season is battering the south-eastern United States. In Virginia, that has meant a sudden burst of rainfall and flash flooding in parts of the state. A harrowing video posted by ABC News shows the damage in a neighborhood in Cave Springs.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Water rushes through Cave Spring neighborhood as flash flooding hits Virginia, causing power outages amid weather warnings. https://t.co/XVsdPnxhRp pic.twitter.com/rZIGmVZuc9 — ABC News (@ABC) May 28, 2018



The flooding has also spread to the neighboring state of Maryland, where one U.S. Air Force veteran and Maryland Army National Guard member has been missing for nearly 24 hours. According to a report by ABC News, 39-year-old Eddison hermond was dragged away by the waters and has yet to be seen.

Hermond lives in Ellicott City. A spokesman for the National Guard, Lt. Col. Charles Kohler, told reporters that Hermond is a sergeant, whose main assignment is in the training department at the Campe Frettard Military Reservation in Reisertown. However, he said that Hermond was not on duty at the time of his disappearance, and had no duties over the weekend.

Hermond was on active duty in the Air Force for over ten years. He took three years off from military service before enlisting in the National Guard in 2009. Kohler said that he and his fellow guard members sent their thoughts and prayers to Hermond and his family.

Another Elicott City resident, Max Robinson, gained widespread attention on Twitter this weekend with his harrowing photos and videos of the flood. He has since created a GoFundMe page to help himself and other members of the community rebuild what they’ve lost in the natural disaster.

At this point, Robinson’s campaign has raised nearly $1,500 out of its $12,000 goal. Robinson picked up a string of new followers when he bluntly told Fox News they could not use his photos and footage in their broadcast.

Front door to Phoenix Emporium is blocked by a tree and water. Front window is breaking. pic.twitter.com/96LY1F20ix — Max Robinson (@DieRobinsonDie) May 27, 2018



The official Fox News account responded to one of Robinson’s videos with the request. “Hello,” they wrote, “may we please have permission to use your pictures and video of the flooding along Main St. on Fox News Network, LLC & Fox News Edge affiliates use on all platforms w/ credit? Do we need anyone else’s permission? Thank you.”

“No, f— off,” Robinson replied. Many people applauded him for maintaining his wit in the midst of a disaster. Later, Fox News sourced the footage from Associated Press. Robinson’s new followers were incensed, but he maintained his good humor.

“Going to bed,” he wrote, “but I’m excited to discuss the check @FoxNews rightfully owes towards rebuilding my neighborhood.”