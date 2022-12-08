Holiday Gift Guides 2022: 8 Perfect Presents Kids Will Love

The holiday shopping season is upon us! Once again, it's that magical time of year when we spend time seeking out just the right present for our loved ones, with many of us hoping to find the perfect present for the kids in our lives. This can be a terribly daunting experience for some, but we want to help make it a little smoother!

Whether you're shopping for your own kids, grandkids, nieces, nephews, or everyone in between, there is no denying that it can be a challenge to pick a present for some children. They are completely unashamed of their opinion and they will absolutely let you know if they are not a fan of the gifts they receive. While we can't really do anything to ease the sting of a rejected gift, we can try to help you choose something that will be a big hit when they tear off the wrapping paper! Scroll down to check out what we suggest!

Gabby's Dollhouse, 14-inch Interactive Talking Mercat Plush



(Photo: Amazon / Netflix)

Among the many popular new kids' shows over the past few years, Gabby's Dollhouse — from Dreamworks and Netflix — stands out as one of the most beloved by younger kids. The adorable and emotionally nurturing series follows little Gabby and her cat friends as they go on adventures in her dollhouse. If you're looking to pick something for a pre-schooler this year, we highly recommend this talking Mercat plush, which is sure to thrill any child who receives it as a new friend!

Gabby's Dollhouse Sing Along Boom Box Speaker with Microphone



While we're already talking about Gabby's Dollhouse, we also want to suggest the Sing Along Boom Box Speaker with Microphone for any little singers in your life. This would make a great addition to any playroom, and will keep your future pop star entertained for hours!

Star Belly Dream Lites Plushes



(Photo: Amazon)

Many can relate to having a fear of the dark as children, so this gift would not only thrill a kid, it would maybe make you their hero as well! Introducing the Star Belly Dream Lite line of plushes. These lovable, huggable friends come equipped with their own light-up projector, which casts a show of stars on the ceiling as your little ones sleep, helping them feel safe from whatever goes bump in the night.

Kids Crafts Lead Her Kits



(Photo: Kids Crafts / Amazon)

For the creative and crafty kids, we highly recommend literally any of the craft sets from the Kids Crafts brand. The company recently launched its Lead Her line of sets, which include crafts curated to represent important women of the world, both past and present. We are including the Amelia Earhart SOAR kit here as one we think any kid can enjoy, but we also highly recommend checking out the Care Like Greta kit, as well as the Kids Crafts Happy Holidays kit.

Five Nights at Freddy's – Night of Frights! Game



(Photo: Funko / Amazon)

Board games are always a hit with kids of all ages, and this fun Five Nights at Freddy's game is sure to be no different. In Funko's Night of Frights, players get to race around the gameboard as their favorite FNAF characters, collecting pizza and cake, and hoping to be the first to capture the night guard!

LEGO Jurassic World Dominion Quetzalcoatlus Plane Ambush



(Photo: Universal Pictures / Amazon / Lego)

There is no denying that the Jurassic Park series is one of the biggest movie franchises in the world. That has never been more true than in the fact that Jurassic World Dominion earned more than $1 billion at the global box office earlier this year. For the dino-loving kid in your world, we think the Quetzalcoatlus Plane Ambush LEGO set would be a perfect present this holiday season!

DreamWorks Dragons: Legend of the Nine Realms



(Photo: Dreamworks / Nintendo / Amazon)

From one giant lizard franchise to another! The How to Train Your Dragon films have been popular with kids for many years now, and then there's also the various Dragon series' that have emerged as well. We certainly could not put together a guide of holiday gifts for kids and not included a video game... so we give you DreamWorks Dragons: Legend of the Nine Realms! The game is available for all major current consoles, but we are including a link to the Nintendo Switch version, and it is likely the most ideal playing experience for most kids.

Burning Godzilla Funko Pop

(Photo: Funko / FYE)

Finally, combining the best of dragons and dinosaurs, we come to our last gift recommendation, a killer Godzilla Funko Pop figure. Great for older kids, this Burning Godzilla from the Godzilla Vs. Kong film makes a scorching addition to any Funko Pop figure collection! Please note: This is a pre-order item that is set to release before Christmas.