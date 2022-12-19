Holiday Gift Guides 2022: 8 Fun Family Games And Last Minute Stocking Stuffers

The holidays are in full swing, and many people might have their shopping nearly done, if not fully complete already. However, there always seems to be one or two things we forget. This usually means a trip out — or a click around the web — for a last-minute gift or two.

Then, there's the matter of entertaining guests — say, at a New Year's Eve party—or bringing something fun to a holiday get-together with family. It's always fun to have a game to play when meeting up with friends around this time of year. Well, PopCulture is here to help! We have put together a list of some great games and stocking stuffers, and games that would make for good stocking stuffers. Scroll down to check out our recommendations!

Linkee Party Trivia Card Game Nick Jonas Edition

(Photo: Linkee / Target)

First up, we have Linkee, a super fun game for the whole family. It also just happens to be Nick Jonas' favorite game... So much so, that he even slapped his face right on the box! Linkee is a great gift for the gamer-lover in your family or friend group and, with very easy-to-follow instructions, it's sure to make any party a heck of a lot more fun!

Minions: The Rise of Gru UNO



(Photo: Amazon)

UNO is a game that needs absolutely no introduction. Coincidentally, neither do the Minions. In this brilliant mashup, everyone's favorite family card game meets the little yellow goofballs, in what you could call Minions: The Rise of GrUNO. This makes for a great kids' gift, and will keep the young fans busy while the adults play something a little more grown-up...

Funko National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation Board Game



(Photo: Funko / Walmart)

If a fun, old-fashioned family Christmas is your speed, then this National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation game from Funko is what you need. Better than a jelly-of-the-month club membership — or one of Aunt Bethany's Lime Jello molds — this is the perfect addition to any party, and will keep you from having a "full-blown, four-alarm holiday emergency."

Planes Trains and Automobiles: The Game



(Photo: Funko / Amazon)

While we're on the subject of retro holiday films being turned into fun-filled holiday games, we should also mention this John Candy-Steve Martin classic. Planes, Trains, and Automobiles is an iconic holiday movie, and we feel very confident that bringing this to the holiday get-together will certainly improve everyone's mood.

Funko Pop! Something Wild! Five Nights at Freddy's

(Photo: Funko / Amazon)

Much like the Minions UNO game, this Five Night's at Freddy's Something Wild card game makes a great stocking stuffer for kids. "Something Wild! Five Nights At Freddy's is a fast-paced, light card game for the whole family! Featuring an exclusive collectible Rockstar Freddy POP! figure, as well as your favorite characters from the Five Nights At Freddy's video games. Combine Character Cards in sets and runs to score points. Use Power Cards to add a fun twist to the classic card gameplay."

Stanley Jr. – Front Loader Kit

(Photo: Red Toolbox / Amazon)

Now that we've offered a solid selection of games to enhance your holiday experience, how about we toss out a few last-minute stocking stuffer suggestions. First up is the Stanley Jr. – Front Loader Kit, a perfect gift for the kid in your life who just loves building. This fun little constructable construction vehicle will add quite a lot to their imaginative world building.

Tasty Junior Oven Electronic Toy Kitchen Set

(Photo: Red Toolbox / Amazon)

There's not a little kid anywhere who doesnt love cooking up a little imaginary food, and Tasty Jr is THE name in toy food sets. This little oven kitchen set comes complete with some toy foos and cookware, making for a nice pretend meal that your little ones will be proud to serve!

Tasty Junior Microwave Set



(Photo: Red Toolbox / Amazon)

For our final suggestion, we present the Tasty Jr. microwave set. This makes a fantastic companion to the oven set shown above, and comes with some fun food items that will make kids excited to play chef!



