Hobby Lobby will stop offering its 40 percent off coupon on Feb. 28, 2021, the company has confirmed. Viral social media posts about this business move have been widely questioned by commenters, but according to a report by USA Today, it is true. The Oklahoma-based craft store is experimenting with new discount schemes to entice customers.

"As of February 28th, 2021, Hobby Lobby will no longer be offering the 40 percent off coupon in stores or online. By making this decision, we are intensifying our efforts to discount thousands of items every day," reads a public statement from Hobby Lobby. When screenshots of this message were first shared online, many users questioned its legitimacy, but USA Today contacted the company directly for confirmation. The company went on: "This will offer a better value instead of providing a discount on only one item with the coupon."

Some customers are optimistically taking the statement at face value, hoping that Hobby Lobby's new strategies will result in prices just as low — if not lower — than they got with the 40 percent off coupon. Some speculated that prices will drop overall at the craft retailer, and others guessed that the new coupons would provide even more savings for those willing to look.

Hobby Lobby's 40 percent off coupon is one of the chain's most iconic features at this point. Available on the store's website or mobile app, it was issued anew every week, with relatively simple and minimal restrictions. Retail blogger the Krazy Coupon Lady noted that this deal comes with a two-week grace period, so technically customers have until as late as March 14 to claim it one more time.

"It is always our intent to provide you with beyond compare service, great prices and the best selection," Hobby Lobby said in a Facebook comment. "We appreciate your understanding during this period of transition and thank you for your continued business."

Like so many other retailers, Hobby Lobby has been struggling throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Back in March of 2020, the company stood out by trying its hardest to resist lockdown measures nationwide. Police were called to several Hobby Lobby locations to shut it down, and ultimately the chain furloughed most of its employees without pay.

"In order to allow our furloughed employees to take full advantage of the Pandemic Unemployment Compensation and Recovery Rebates provided to eligible employees by the federal government, we are ending emergency leave pay and suspending use of Company provided paid time off benefits (PPTO and Vacation) in accordance with the requirements outlined in the CARES Act (subject to State law requirements)," the company said at the time. "We encourage furloughed employees to file their claims with their State's unemployment commissions as soon as possible."