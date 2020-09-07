Hobby Lobby Lights up Social Media With Boycott Appeal After 'Vote Trump' Display

Months after facing backlash for its lack of response to the coronavirus pandemic, Hobby Lobby is back in the spotlight with calls of a boycott after a photo of an in-store display went viral. Over the weekend, one Twitter user took to the social media platform, setting off a firestorm of backlash after revealing the arts and craft giant had a display reading "USA Vote Trump.”"

In a Hobby Lobby pic.twitter.com/W4ASl0vqT2 — Kari B (@KariBrekke) September 6, 2020

At this time, Hobby Lobby has not addressed the controversy. It is unclear if the display, created out of decorative letters, was put up by a Hobby Lobby employee or if a shopper had arranged the letters with the pro-Trump message. Regardless, the display set off a storm of backlash.

Across social media, people blasted the craft store, many even calling for a boycott by using the "Boycott Hobby Lobby" hashtag. Some reflected on the store’s past controversies, including its lack to comply with COVID-19-related lockdowns, its lawsuit regarding employers being required to provide employees with health insurance covering emergency contraceptives, and the fact that Hobby Lobby had illegally obtained thousands of artifacts from Iraq. Keep scrolling to see how people are reacting to the most recent Hobby Lobby controversy.