Hobby Lobby Lights up Social Media With Boycott Appeal After 'Vote Trump' Display
Months after facing backlash for its lack of response to the coronavirus pandemic, Hobby Lobby is back in the spotlight with calls of a boycott after a photo of an in-store display went viral. Over the weekend, one Twitter user took to the social media platform, setting off a firestorm of backlash after revealing the arts and craft giant had a display reading "USA Vote Trump.”"
In a Hobby Lobby pic.twitter.com/W4ASl0vqT2— Kari B (@KariBrekke) September 6, 2020
At this time, Hobby Lobby has not addressed the controversy. It is unclear if the display, created out of decorative letters, was put up by a Hobby Lobby employee or if a shopper had arranged the letters with the pro-Trump message. Regardless, the display set off a storm of backlash.
Across social media, people blasted the craft store, many even calling for a boycott by using the "Boycott Hobby Lobby" hashtag. Some reflected on the store’s past controversies, including its lack to comply with COVID-19-related lockdowns, its lawsuit regarding employers being required to provide employees with health insurance covering emergency contraceptives, and the fact that Hobby Lobby had illegally obtained thousands of artifacts from Iraq. Keep scrolling to see how people are reacting to the most recent Hobby Lobby controversy.
I’ve never stepped foot in a Hobby Lobby and never will. https://t.co/dNznLQXDME— VoteBlue2020 (@historyjudges) September 7, 2020
#BoycottHobbyLobby, not just for this, for their views on women’s rights also.#VoteBidenHarris2020 https://t.co/IANsDmxNbM— Maggie Jordan (@MaggieJordanACN) September 7, 2020
Even before this, hobby lobby was famous for being run by an anti-Semitic sexist bastard who stole money, and forced his employees to work during the pandemic against a closure orders. https://t.co/DprzhByZ2Z— Howard ✡ (@HowardA_Esq) September 7, 2020
Remember when Hobby Lobby purchased looted artifacts from the Middle East, thus helping fund terrorist groups? https://t.co/guIKxQDAL8— Cezary Jan Strusiewicz (@ostrichson) September 7, 2020
I’ve #BoycottHobbyLobby since 2014@HobbyLobby sued up to SCOTUS to deny its female employees health coverage & set LGBTQ rights back decades.
A Much better store is @MichaelsStores. It emphasizes BLM, women & LGBTQ rights.
They donated $1M in fabric to sew masks— HL donated $0 https://t.co/lNkFWjNwYK— Trinity (@TrinityResists) September 7, 2020
#BoycottHobbyLobby They support a President who calls our troops suckers and losers— GlennG (@lilandyprods) September 7, 2020
Love their products, despise how they treat their workers and their evangelical views. Stopped shopping there— Patriotic Cavvie🇺🇸❤️🙏🗽 (@Patrioticcavvie) September 6, 2020
Nobody with any self respect shops at Hobby Lobby any longer.
That ship has sailed.— 🍑Bodhi Sattva 🌊🌊🆘🔄🗽 (@SurfsUpBodhi) September 6, 2020
We had to read the Hobby Lobby case in law school as part of Con Law and our 1A Seminar. I was disgusted. You will NEVER see me spending money in that place. https://t.co/U7rItkeTYT— Dr. ARREST THE COPS WHO KILLED #BREONNATAYLOR (@4WheelWorkOut) September 7, 2020
Hey, remember that time a company that pretended it was so Christian it couldn't provide healthcare to its employees funneled millions of dollars to the Islamic state buying looted artifacts from Iraq?— Wear the damn mask😷 (@medievalhistory) September 7, 2020
Any surprise they also love Trump?#BoycottHobbyLobby
#BoycottHobbyLobby because during covid they let go all of their employees with little notice and said something about gods will in the email 🥴— kelzzz (@kelseythoughtz) September 7, 2020
With their stance on birth control I refuse to shop there. This is yet another reason to validate my decision.— Reba (@reba2277) September 6, 2020
I haven't stepped foot in a hobby lobby since they stopped providing female employees with full health care.— 😷Mask up! Save lives.😷 🌊 🏳️🌈 (@ercitall) September 7, 2020
This reinforces that the decision I made years ago was the correct one.#BoycottHobbyLobby https://t.co/YFd9mjPe2V
#BoycottHobbyLobby— sherry 🌻 (@1sherrymhunter1) September 7, 2020
Never did shop there and definitely never will!