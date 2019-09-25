Hillary Clinton Chimes in on Donald Trump Impeachment Proceedings: ‘This Is an Emergency’

All eyes are on America and the impeachment surrounding President Donald Trump. As a result, many politicians and celebrities are letting their voices be heard. Hillary Clinton is the latest to comment on the news that broke on Tuesday evening.

In an exclusive with PEOPLE, Clinton gave her thoughts on what she calls “a crisis.”

“I’m in favor of impeachment,” Clinton told the media outlet. “I did not come to that decision easily or quickly, but this is an emergency as I see it. … This latest behavior around Ukraine, trying to enlist the president of Ukraine in a plot to undermine former Vice President Biden or lose the military aide he needs to defend against Trump’s friend, Vladimir Putin — if that’s not an impeachable offense, I don’t know what is.”

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi made the announcement in an emergency press conference on Tuesday. The decision stems from the latest findings of a phone call between Trump and the Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky. The conversation between the two reportedly centered on Democratic presidential candidate and former U.S. Vice President, Joe Biden, according to CBS News.

“This week, the president has admitted to asking the president of Ukraine to take actions which would benefit him politically,” Pelosi said. “The actions of the Trump presidency revealed dishonorable facts of the president’s betrayal of his oath of office, betrayal of national security and betrayal of the integrity of our elections.”

Clinton, who finished second in the 2016 election to Trump, has long been against her counterpart. She said it was “the constitutional duty” of the House of Representatives to do what they did in their impeachment proceedings.

“The president of the United States is betraying our country on a daily basis,” she sai. “This man who is in the Oval Office right now is a clear and present danger to the future of the United States.”

Since the announcement, Trump has yet to make an “official” statement but has sent out a handful of tweets on the situation.

One of his tweets read, “They never even saw the transcript of the call. A total Witch Hunt!”

He also followed that post up with a tweet simply reading in all caps, “PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!”